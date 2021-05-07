CAPA AGM – Saturday, June 26, 2021

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021 Time: 2:00 pm Pacific Daylight Savings Time, 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Savings Time Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the safety of our members, the CAPA 2021 AGM will be held as a Zoom Meeting.

All current CAPA Members are welcome to attend by sending their names by email to the Secretary of CAPA who will send a Zoom invitation to each member in the week before the meeting. Members must register no later than 24 hours before the start of the AGM.

Notice of Election of the following CAPA Executive positions – Term 2021-2023

President: Henry Schnell 1st VP: Stella d’Entremont 2nd VP: Alain Dubeau Secretary: Jonathan Ward Treasurer: Volunteer Opportunity Those members not able to attend the Zoom meeting may complete a Proxy form giving their voting rights to the CAPA Secretary who will record their vote accordingly at the AGM Meeting.