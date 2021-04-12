CAPA 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021

Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA)

2021 Annual General Meeting

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the safety of our members, the CAPA 2021 AGM will be held as a Zoom Meeting.

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm Pacific Daylight Savings Time, 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Savings Time

Nominations are being accepted for the positions of President, 1st Vice-President, 2nd Vice-President, Secretary, and Treasurer.

Nominations for executive positions must be received by the Chair of the Nominations Committee, Larry Breitkreutz, FCAPA, Hon. FCAPA – past-pres@capacanada.ca by May 10, 2021.

Those members not able to attend the Zoom meeting may complete a Proxy form giving their voting rights to the CAPA Secretary who will record their vote accordingly at the AGM Meeting.

Information about connecting with the Zoom meeting and Proxy forms will be available in the Members section of the capacanada.ca website after May 26, 2021.

More information.