Canadian Stamp by Michael Winsor

CAPA member Michael Winsor’s photograph of an iceberg beside Ferryland, N.L, will be travelling worldwide as part of Canada Post’s “From Far and Wide” stamp series.

Winsor, of St. John’s, was informed last March that his image taken in April 2017 that captured an iceberg framed behind two homes and a docked fishing boat just after sunset would appear on a stamp.

But the 44-year-old professional photographer wasn’t able to share the good news with the public until Canada Post made the official announcement on Jan. 14.

“It’s great recognition,” says Winsor, a member of the Camera 35 Camera Club in St. John’s. “It will be seen all over the world. It’s pretty cool.”

A full interview with Michael Winsor will appear in Spring issue of Canadian Camera magazine.