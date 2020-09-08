Canadian Camera Conference 2021

|Having organized the 27th CCC, here in Moncton – New Brunswick, back in 1997, FOCUS Camera Club is thrilled to host CCC for a second time. We are thrilled by the prospect of welcoming speakers, as well as fellow photographers, from all around Canada.
Join us June 25-27, 2021 and be inspired by A TIDE OF DISCOVERIES including renowned speakers and breathtaking locations! Experience the down east hospitality that Moncton and the entire province is famous for.
Let yourself be carried away by the highest tides in the world when you visit us in June 2021. www.ccc2021.com
CCC2021 Presents:
André Gallant is a professional photographer who lives in Saint John, New Brunswick. Accomplished editorial photographer, Gallant travels the world in pursuit of expressive images.
André Gallant est un photographe professionnel qui vit à Saint John, au Nouveau-Brunswick. Photographe éditorial accompli, Gallant parcourt le monde à la recherche d’images expressives.
Denis Duquette is a commercial portrait photographer based in Moncton NB. His work has taken him to every province in Canada, the United States, Iceland and North Africa.
Denis est un photographe de portrait commercial basé à Moncton, au Nouveau-Brunswick. Son travail l’a mené dans toutes les provinces du Canada, aux États-Unis, en Islande et en Afrique du Nord.