Call for Nominations – Ina Gilbert Visual Arts Award 2021

The Arts and Letters Club of Toronto Foundation

On behalf of the Arts and Letters Club of Toronto Foundation, I am inviting you to submit nominations for the Ina Gilbert Visual Arts Award 2021. The Arts Committee of the Art and Letters Club of Toronto will be managing the submissions process for the Foundation. All nominations or enquiries should be sent to Felicity Somerset, Chair of the Art Committee at felicity.somerset@rogers.com.



Located in the historic St. George’s Hall in downtown Toronto, the Arts and Letters Club of Toronto brings together writers, architects, musicians, visual artists, actors, and others working in, or who simply have a love for, the arts. The Club maintains a vibrant schedule of events and has a rich history as well as remarkable archives with artifacts dating back over a century.



The Arts and Letters Club of Toronto Foundation’s purpose is to advance education by providing scholarships, bursaries and awards to Canadian residents for demonstrated excellence in the arts.



Ina Gilbert is a Canadian artist whose unique abstract paintings, modular art, prints and digital art have been exhibited in galleries in Toronto, Montreal and Mulmur Township since 1960. In honour of Ina’s contribution to visual arts in Canada, and in collaboration with her husband, Jack Gilbert, the Arts and Letters Club Foundation of Toronto has created the Ina Gilbert Visual Arts Award.



“The award will be juried and will be open for nominations annually for a period of five years, 2021 to 2025. One cash award of $500, will be presented each year and is open to any Canadian resident with demonstrated excellence in the visual arts. Demonstrated use of the visual arts media employed by Ina will be taken into account in selecting the annual award winner. In addition to the cash award, each annual award winner receives a one year complimentary membership in The Arts and Letters Club of Toronto (an age determined membership value of up to $1,385, no cash value).



Previous Ina Gilbert Award winners are ineligible for the award.

Nomination instructions are detailed in the Ina Gilbert Visual Arts Award Guidelines.



The 2021 deadline for nominations for this award is Wednesday, March 24, 2021.



Should you have questions, please contact Felicity Somerset at felicity.somerset@rogers.com



We look forward to hearing from you.



Felicity Somerset

Chair, Art Committee

Arts and Letters Club of Toronto