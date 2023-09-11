Calgary Camera Club September Update

Get ready to snap stunning shots and explore your passion with fellow photography enthusiasts, as the Calgary Camera Club kicks of our 2023/24 season. Join us as we welcome photographer Kyle Marquardt, our special guest for the night for an unforgettable kickoff event on Tuesday, September 12th, from 7-9 pm at our NEW home, the Kingsland Community Hall in Calgary.

With his breathtaking images, wit and keen eye, Kyle’s insights and expertise are sure to leave you awestruck and ready to elevate your photography game. Don’t miss out!

Capture unforgettable moments, learn insider tips, and connect with fellow photography enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned shutterbug or just starting to explore the wonders of photography, the Calgary Camera Club is tailor-made for YOU! Connect with fellow enthusiasts, share your passion, and dive into the art of capturing life’s most mesmerizing moments.

For all the details and to learn more about the Calgary Camera Club, visit us at www.calgarycameraclub.ca. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and be part of a photography revolution like never before!

Don’t miss out on the adventure that awaits at the Calgary Camera Club this season. See you there.