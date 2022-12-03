Burnaby Photographic Society’s Print Exhibition

The Burnaby Photographic Society’s 25th Annual Print Exhibition

at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, Burnaby, B.C.

What’s the recipe for a great photograph?

Mix together a bundle of observations, a burst of insight, a pinch of preparation and equal parts right place and right time. Simmer, edit to taste and share generously.

The Burnaby Photographic Society invites you to savour a fresh selection of printed works from December 4, 2022 through January 28, 2023 in Shadbolt’s Centre Aisle Gallery and Encores Cafe. From landscape to wildlife to abstract, there’s something for every taste. Inspiring. Engaging. Energizing. Add art to your day and you’ll be hungry for more.

Since 1970 the Burnaby Photographic Society has been an active community of photo hobbyists, enthusiasts and pros. We meet regularly to learn from each other and to shape the future of photography in the region.

Info at www.bpsphoto.ca. Check venue hours at www.shadboltcentre.com.