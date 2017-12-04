Burnaby Photographic Showcase

For the 22nd year the Burnaby Photographic Society is presenting an evening of images set to music, designed to entertain friends, family and fellow photography enthusiasts while demonstrating the talents and skills of their members.

Showcase will sweep you off to exotic places and cultures, and bring you up close to wildlife, fine art, humourous situations, and visual surprises.

Tickets come with a chance to win valuable door prizes. Also, the free print display in the Shadbolt Centre’s lobby will run all week from Sunday afternoon, January 21st through Saturday, January 27th.