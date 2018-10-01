Burnaby 2019 Showcase

To all admirers of excellent photography:

This year the Burnaby Photographic Society celebrates 23 years of presenting to the public our high-quality slide shows put to music. Our 23rd Annual Showcase will take youaround the world with an evening of slide shows set to music on 26 January 2019 and a dramatic print display during the previous week. Showcase will sweep you off to exotic places and cultures, and bring you up close to wildlife, fine art, and visual surprises. Tickets come with a chance to win valuable door prizes. Also, the free print display in the Shadbolt Centre’s lobby will run all week from Monday, 21 January through Saturday 26 January 2019.

Slide shows set to music: Saturday, 26 January 2019, 7:00 PM, at James Cowan Theatre in the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby. For tickets ($20), contact Brian Maskell at either showcase@bpsphoto.ca or phone 604-318-9369. You can also visit bpsphoto.ca.