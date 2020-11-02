BC/Yukon Inter Club Speakers Series

Numerous BC\Yukon photography clubs have been meeting over Zoom since the pandemic started, primarily to share ideas on how to keep clubs engaged while we can’t meet. Out of this collaboration, a Speaker Series featuring four Canadian photographers was launched. The intent of this initiative was to use our collective human and financial resources to bring in presenters that clubs might not normally be able to afford. The series was open to any club in BC or the Yukon willing to share the cost of the speakers. Victoria Camera Club kindly offered to host the speakers on their Zoom platform and CAPA Pacific Zone generously sponsored the cost of upgrading Victoria’s Zoom platform to accommodate more attendees. Twenty-five BC\Yukon clubs signed up.



