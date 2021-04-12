Following their own success in adopting Zoom to continue and expand their club meetings during the pandemic, the North Shore Photographic Society (NSPS Vancouver) invited several B.C. and Yukon camera clubs to an initial meeting to share their success and encourage other clubs to consider similar strategies.

Club participation at the monthly meetings grew during the summer of 2020 and it wasn’t long before the idea of joint-club presentations was suggested. A task force was struck and the foundation of the BC/ Yukon Inter-Club Speaker Series evolved.

The Victoria Camera Club (VCC) already had experience in presenting Zoom sessions to their large membership and offered to host these Zoom presentations. CAPA Pacific Zone Director Lynda Miller provided funds to upgrade VCC’s Zoom licence for larger audiences.

Details were resolved on how this speaker series would be funded between the clubs to provide honorariums to the featured photographers. It was also agreed that presenters for this series be prominent Canadian photographers. To date, 27 camera clubs representing about 1,400 members across B.C. and the Yukon are participating.

With a club meeting schedule already established, the Victoria Camera Club suggested the first speaker in the series be Richard Martin. More than 700 club members registered for Martin’s presentation “Visual Rhythm: Lines & Curves,” which he presented live from Ontario.

Throughout his presentation, his photographs demonstrated his unique vision, a personal style characterised by a strong sense of composition, colour and the use of light. Each photograph is a study in composition, as he will view the subject from all angles and perspectives. He likes to combine his architectural love of geometry, pattern and texture with a painter’s sensitivity to colour, light and composition.