Awards to the London Camera Club in January

November 30th C.A.P.A. Open Competition

London Camera Club Awards Presentation – Jan. 02, 2020

Image Captions l. to r.

Gerry Alger – CAPA Rep. – presents silver medal to Gail Nichol – LCC Vice-President L to R – Steve Donnelly, Julie Hay, Bill Niessen, Bruce Farrer and Gerry Alger (absent: Bruce Laing and Laurie Milne) Gerry Alger presents 2nd place Merit Award – person category – to Steve Donnelly for his ‘Himba Mother’ image (which lost out first place in a tie breaker). Gerry Alger presents the Second Merit Award – close-up category – to Bill Niessen for his image entitled ‘Red-Eyed Tree Frog’ (28 – second highest mark awarded in the competition). Julie Hay receives the 3rd place Merit Award for her image ‘Frog on Flower’ and an Honorable Mention rosette for her 4-image portfolio from Gerry Alger.

LCC Vice-President, Gail Nichol accepts the Second-Place Silver medal for the six-image Club entry which scored 149.5 of the 180 possible points.

The six LCC photographers whose images were chosen to represent the Club were: Steve Donnelly, Julie Hay, Bill Niessen, Bruce Farrer, Bruce Laing and Laurie Milne.

C.A.P.A. member, Julie Hay (also a member of the London Camera Club) entered her four-image portfolio into the Nov. 30th Individual Competition. Julie received a 3rd Place Merit Award (close-up category) for her image ‘Frog on Flower’ (missed out second place in a tie-breaker). She also received an Honorable Mention Award for her portfolio.