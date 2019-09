Atlantic Zone will have a regional competition this year as a pilot project.

It will be an individual competition that welcomes CAPA Individual/Family members AND the members of the CAPA CLUB members to participate.

The theme of the competition is Open. Each entrant can submit up to 2 images. The submission deadline is April 20, 2020. Details will be followed in January, 2020.

Please contact Michiko Nishijima, the Atlantic Zone Director at atlantic@capacanada.ca for questions.