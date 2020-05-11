Atlantic Zone News May 2020

The first Atlantic Zone Competition was a great success. By the closing date of April 20, we had received 117 images from 60 entrants across the region. Members of Camera 35 (St. John’s, NL), Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia and Atlantic Lighthouse Photo Group (Halifax, NS), Scotsburn-Northumberland Amateur Photography Society (Alma, NS), Focus Camera Club (Moncton, NB), Photo Fredericton (Fredericton, NB), St. Croix Click (St. Stephen, NB), and CAPA Individual members participated in the competition. The entry images were scored by three CAPA Certified Judges and results were sent out to the entrants. We received positive comments on the competition, people saw it as a great opportunity to participate in CAPA competitions in less competitive and more casual setting. The results can be viewed here. Congratulations to the winners!

Michiko Nishijima

CAPA Atlantic Zone Director