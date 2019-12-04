Atlantic Zone District Rep Michael Winsor

I live in St. John’s, NL, and a member of Camera 35.

I have always enjoyed photographing landscapes under the night sky or during blue hour. However, I find that wildlife has really captured my imagination over the past couple years. I am sure a part of that is because Newfoundland has the largest gathering of humpback whales every summer.

I have been an individual and club member with CAPA now for over 5 years and it is great to be a part of an association that showcases the best places in our country. Only through sharing images, can we broaden our horizons to what the rest of the country has to offer.

Michael Winsor

Newfoundland and Labrador District Representative