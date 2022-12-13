Atlantic Zone Director – Rejean Pitre

I was born and raised in Bathurst, New Brunswick, in 2015 I moved to Fredericton, New Brunswick a place I now call home. I have been practicing photography since 2016 starting with a Nikon D3100. My main photography style is landscape and wildlife, but life is all about learning and challenges, and photography is no different, I’m constantly exploring different genre of Photography to hone my skills.

I am also an avid outdoorsman, which goes well with photography as it gives many opportunities to practice my craft. I enjoy spending my weekends in nature, hiking the many trails in New Brunswick, I have competed in many photography competitions at the local club and national level, I find these a great source of information in improving my photography.

I’m also an active member of Photo Fredericton where I’m the competition coordinator and been a CAPA member for the past three years. Photography gives me an escape from a busy career and hectic life it’s where I find peace and calmness.

You can join Rejean at atlantic@capacanada.ca