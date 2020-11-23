Atlantic Zone Director Michiko Nishijima, FCAPA

I was born and grew up in Yokohama, the second biggest city in Japan. I immigrated to Canada in 1994 and started to teach Japanese language at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.
Although I became interested in photography through my father, it was not until 1998 that I was drawn to serious involvement in photography when I participated in a workshop by Freeman Patterson and André Gallant. This led me to participate in a workshop in Namaqualand, South Africa in 2001, followed in 2007 by a two week tour to the Atlantic Coast of South Africa and Richtersveld with Freeman Patterson.
I became a CAPA member in 2000, and the District Representative for Fredericton area in 2010. Now I serve as the Atlantic Zone Director since 2015. Also, I am an active member of Photo Fredericton, and I chaired the CCC2013 when the club hosted this conference. This is my second time being the president (2019-2021).
I took the Judging course in 2013 and 2018 and became a Certified Judge in March, 2020.
Please contact Michiko at atlantic@capacanada.ca
Enjoy a selection of Michiko’s works below.