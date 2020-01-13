CAPA Atlantic Zone Competition 2020 (Pilot Project)

I am pleased to make this announcement with the agreement of Sheldon Boles, CAPA Competition Director.

As a pilot project CAPA Atlantic Zone (AZ) will conduct a competition. The submitted images will be judged by 3 CAPA Certified Judges. Here is the description of it.

Who is eligible: CAPA Individual/Family Members in the AZ and All current members of the CAPA Club Members in the AZ

Theme: Open (no sub themes)

Closing Date: April 20, 2020

Submission: 1 or 2 images per member sent to atlantic@capacanada.ca with the title of your email as “CAPA Atlantic Competition Submission”. Please be advised that the image (s) you send must be in the size described in the Image Specifications below.

Rules: Please read the rules at https://capacanada.ca/2019-open-theme/ and follow the instructions for submission. (Editing Criteria, Eligibility Criteria, Image Specifications, and Judging Criteria)

Awards: Only for individual images not the total scores of the 2 images\

Best regards,

Michiko Nishijima

CAPA Atlantic Zone Director