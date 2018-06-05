Atlantic Members Receive MCAPA

Atlantic Zone Director Michiko Nishijima is pleased to announce that two CAPA members in the Atlantic Zone have been awarded the Maple Leaf Award (MCAPA) in recognition of their exceptional contribution to photography. Peter MacLean and Janet Crawford, both long-time members of Photo Fredericton, have also served as executive members of the club. Please join us in congratulating them on their service to CAPA and their contribution to photography.

CAPA Honours are awarded to recognize a high standard of both photographic achievement and photographic service to CAPA. The Maple Leaf Award is one of many Honours and Awards that are available to CAPA Members.