Atlantic Zone District Rep Joyce Chew

I have been a member of the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia since 1996. I have been the Halifax District CAPA Representative since 2009 and the CAPA club representative for the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia since 2007.

I was a member of the CAPA Nomination Committee in 2008-2009 and 2010-2011. Also I was part of the organizing committee for the two day Camera Conference (ACC) in the Atlantic Zone in 2016 and a member of the 2016-2017 CAPA Website Development Committee.

I enjoy meeting photographers from across Canada and being inspired by their work. I like to challenge myself to capture and convey what I see no matter what the subject but I love to photograph macro subjects and nature.

Joyce Chew

Halifax, Nova Scotia District Representative