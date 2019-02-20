Ateliers thématiques

La zone Québec de l’ACAP a récemment sondé l’intérêt de ses membres pour la participation à un atelier thématique, notamment sur la créativité photographique. Pour des raisons hors du contrôle des organisateurs, l’initiative n’a pu être menée à terme. L’exercice, par contre, a révélé un intérêt marqué pour ce genre d’activité parmi les membres de la zone. En effet, l’appel d’intérêt a généré plus de réponses positives que de places prévues à l’atelier. La direction de la zone retient donc l’idée d’un atelier

thématique et propose de relancer une telle initiative dans un avenir prochain.

Thematic Workshops

CAPA’s Québec Zone recently asked its members for a show of interest for attending a thematic workshop, specifically, one dealing with creativity in photography. For reasons beyond the organizers’ control, the workshop could not be carried out as planned. The survey did reveal, however, a definite interest for this type of event on the part of members of the Zone. In fact, the call for participation generated more positive responses than the number of places allocated for the workshop. The zone

administration has therefore retained the idea of a thematic workshop and proposes to launch one such initiative in the near future.