April 2021 Atlantic Zone News

The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series.

Behind the Scenes – Shooting Birds with Gail Bisson is on Monday April 12, 2021 at 7:30pm AST. A talented self-taught bird photographer, Gail has won many awards, including the Audubon Photography Award and BPOTY Inspirational Encounters Award in 2020. She will share tips and techniques on how she captures her amazing images.

To register for Gail’s presentation, please use the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/behind-the-scenes-shooting-birds-with-gail-bisson-tickets-146583855257

A Picture is Worth A Thousand Words – by Kas Stone

The first talk in May is by photographer and author Kas Stone on Sunday May 2, 2021 at 7:30pm AST. A photographic artist based in Guysborough County NS, Kas takes inspiration from the remote coastal scenery and moody weather right outside her door.

Words and images are different ways to express one’s feelings on a subject. When used together effectively, the result can be truly inspiring. In this thought-provoking presentation, Kas explores the controversial connection between words and images.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-picture-is-worth-a-thousand-words-by-kas-stone-tickets-147279939263