April 2021 Atlantic Zone News

Focus Camera Club
Thursday, April 15th, 2021
Guest Speaker: Dave Brosha
Thursday, April 29th 2021, 4 presentations by Focus Camera Club members
Sylvie Mazerolle, please check her website – https://sylviemazerolle.com
“Beauty is everywhere if you slow down long enough to see it. Capture more than just images, capture a Slice Of Life.”
Jean-Guy Gallant will bring us to “Look back at History” – Presenting Saul Leither
Ira Crummey, what is “Forced Perspective”?
Mathieu Chiasson will share the results from Contest #7 – Yellow Object
Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia continues to meet virtually. In addition to its regularly scheduled competitions, the Photoguild hosted two seminars in March. One by Tuma Young on the considerations of Law and Photography and one by Lynn Fergusson on the redecking of the MacDonald Bridge and highlights of some of her other photo adventures. We have two webinars coming up in our speaker series which are open to guests.
The Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia is pleased to extend an invitation to join us for the next talks in our webinar series.
Behind the Scenes – Shooting Birds with Gail Bisson is on Monday April 12, 2021 at 7:30pm AST. A talented self-taught bird photographer, Gail has won many awards, including the Audubon Photography Award and BPOTY Inspirational Encounters Award in 2020. She will share tips and techniques on how she captures her amazing images.
To register for Gail’s presentation, please use the following link:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/behind-the-scenes-shooting-birds-with-gail-bisson-tickets-146583855257
A Picture is Worth A Thousand Words – by Kas Stone
The first talk in May is by photographer and author Kas Stone on Sunday May 2, 2021 at 7:30pm AST. A photographic artist based in Guysborough County NS, Kas takes inspiration from the remote coastal scenery and moody weather right outside her door.
Words and images are different ways to express one’s feelings on a subject. When used together effectively, the result can be truly inspiring. In this thought-provoking presentation, Kas explores the controversial connection between words and images.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-picture-is-worth-a-thousand-words-by-kas-stone-tickets-147279939263
La “Photographic Guild” de la Nouvelle Écosse est heureuse de vous inviter à se joindre à nous pour notre série de webinaires.
“Behind the Scenes – Shooting Birds with Gail Bisson ” se prendre place Lundi Avril 12, 2021 à 19h30 AST. Photographe amateur talentueuse des oiseaux, Gail a gagné plusieurs prix, dont le prix de la photographie Audubon et le prix BPOTY Rencontres Inspirantes en 2020. Elle partagera avec nous des conseils et des techniques sur la façon dont elle capture ses images étonnantes.
Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Gail Bisson, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/behind-the-scenes-shooting-birds-with-gail-bisson-tickets-146583855257
A Picture is Worth A Thousand Words – by Kas Stone
La première conference en Mai est du photographe et auteuse Kas Stone et se prendre place Dimanche Mai 2, 2021 à 19h30 AST. Artiste photographique base dans le comté de Guysborough en Nouvelle-Écosse, Kas s’inspire des paysages côtiers éloignés et du temps maussade juste devant sa porte.
Les mots et les images sont différentes manières d’exprimer ses sentiments sur un sujet. Lorsqu’ils sont utilises ensemble efficacement, le résultat peut être vraiment inspirant. Dans cette presentation stimulante, Kas explore le lien controversé entres les mots et les images.
Pour vous inscrire à la présentation de Kas Stone, veuillez utiliser le lien suivant:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-picture-is-worth-a-thousand-words-by-kas-stone-tickets-147279939263