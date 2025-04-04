April 2025 Competition Updates

CAPA 2025 CAPA Salon

In accordance with Canada’s Personal Information Protection Act, we have created a comprehensive Privacy Statement for our 2025 Salon. You are encouraged to read this document prior to submitting images into our 2025 salon.

English

French

2025 Annual Photo Challenge

Now open and closes on May 15, 2025 – You can view this competition webpage here

Updated – CAPA Eligibility Criteria

To provide appropriate clarification, the following narrative has been added to our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage:

Image(s) featuring graffiti or street art are eligible for our competition ONLY when they demonstrate substantial creative input beyond mere documentation, such as unique perspective, composition, inclusion of external elements or context that transforms the viewer’s experience.

Understanding RAW Files, DNG Conversion and Competition Requirements

To address confusion among photographers regarding image file requirements, this document has been developed to provide clear guidelines and specifications. Document is available is both official languages

English

French

2025 – 2026 Competitions

As of April 1, 2025 our competitions for 2025-2026 are now posted to our Current Competitions listing, on our website

The following notable updates have been included in all our 2025-2026 competitions:

Image Metadata Required:

All submitted photographs should maintain complete, unaltered original metadata (EXIF). Preserving this information facilitates verification of potential winning entries.

Submissions must include full metadata from post-processing applications to ensure competition integrity. Screenshots and screen captures are not accepted as they remove essential metadata needed for fair evaluation.

The Competition Director will request original un-retouched JPEG or RAW files for potential winning images to verify compliance. Only images with intact metadata will be accepted for verification and authentication purposes.

Photographers of potential winning entries may be required to submit all original files, including unretouched JPG/RAW files, XMP files, and any other image files incorporated into the final submission.

If a photographer fails to provide requested image files when asked by the Director, their potential winning entry will be withdrawn and competition results recalculated.

These requirements aim to ensure transparency and verify adherence to the competition’s specifications regarding image authenticity and compliance with the editing criteria.

Image Specifications

Title of Image

When images are uploaded into a competition, you are required to enter the title of your image into the Title Field which is now limited to 32 characters. Title can be in either English or French.

For all Zone competitions

The following narrative has been added to all Zone Competitions:

CAPA medals will be awarded to entrants with the highest aggregate scores across their submitted images in both club and individual categories. Additionally, the top three highest-scoring images in each skill level will receive merit award e-certificates.

Questions Raised & Responses Provided

Question Raised: I am looking at doing some reflection photos with shiny objects and possibly using something like wallpaper samples or pre-printed scrapbook paper from Michaels, etc. I might also use some postage stamps.

I will of course use a camera to take a photo of the reflective object and the purchased printed material will be in the photo.

How does one decide if the pre-printed material is considered clip art which would be forbidden? If I take a photo of graffiti that isn’t mine but is part of a larger scene, I would assume I can include it. Obviously, a postage stamp is not my original work so what is the difference with graffiti?

Would it make any difference to take a photo of the wallpaper or stamp and then print it to use?

Our Response: The key distinction we make is between using pre-printed materials as physical elements within your photograph versus digitally inserting clip art or stock images after taking the photo.

When you photograph reflective objects alongside physical items like wallpaper samples, scrapbook paper, or postage stamps, these are considered physical props in your composition – similar to photographing graffiti as part of a street scene. These elements are being captured through your original photography, even though the designs themselves weren’t created by you.

What would not be permitted is:

Digitally adding clip art or stock images during post-processing

Using digital templates or frames that weren’t physically present when the photo was taken

Your approach of photographing physical objects and their reflections, including commercially printed materials as props, is perfectly acceptable within our competition rules.

Question Raised: Are border or frame permitted in CAPA competitions? If not, why not?

Our Response: Unfortunately, all our photo competitions contain the following restriction:

Frames, Borders, Pin-lines, and Mats: Photograph must not contain any decorative elements like frames, borders, pin-lines, or mats. This includes the edges and markings of scanned film. When the frame is integral to the captured image, for instance a window frame or door frame that has been captured by the camera, these elements are permitted.

The rationale for this restriction is based on the focus that the competition aims to evaluate the photograph itself, not decorative additions. Frames and borders can distract from or enhance an image in ways that aren’t part of the original photographic skill.

With this restriction, all photographers compete solely on their photographic merits rather than their framing or presentation skills, ensuring fairness. As such, this restriction emphasizes fundamental photography elements like composition, lighting, subject matter, and technical execution rather than post-processing embellishments.

Finally, decorative elements can create unconscious bias among judges. Without these elements, judges can evaluate all entries with the same visual baseline.