April 2023 Competition Updates

2023 Fall/Winter

For this competition, we received a total of 723 images (247 images from Clubs & 476 from individual CAPA members.

One new CAPA camera club participated in this competition – Club photo de La Prairie. Thirteen new individual CAPA members also participated in this competition for the first time.

You can view the winning images from this competition here:

Winning Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-fall-winter-club/

Winning Individual Images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2023-fall-winter-individual/

The final competition report for this competition has been posted to the CAPA website. To view this report, you must first log into the CAPA website and select the Competition Reports from the Competitions dropdown menu.

If the Competition Reports are not visible on the Competitions dropdown menu, this indicates that you have not successfully logged into the CAPA website.

2023 Canada: My Country

This competition is now open for the uploading of images.

You can view the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-canada-my-country-mon-pays/

This competition closes on April 15, 2023.

2023 Annual Photo Challenge

Participation in this competition is limited to Individual CAPA members, CAPA family members, CAPA youth membership, international CAPA members and Life Members.

You can check out the details for this competition here – https://capacanada.ca/2023-annual-photo-challenge-defi-photo-annuel/

For this competition, Tamron Canada has generously provided a camera lens to each medal winner.

This competition is now open for the uploading of images. Competition closes on May 4, 2023 at midnight.

October 2023 to May 2024 Competitions

Our next competition cycle is now posted on the CAPA website. To view these competitions, you must select the Current Competitions option on the Competitions dropdown menu.

If you have any questions about these competitions, please do not hesitate in contacting Sheldon Boles (Competition Director) at competitions@capacanada.ca