April 2019 Competition News

2019 Spring Open Competition

The final competition report has been approved for both the ‘Club’ and ‘Individual’ categories of this competition.

Read more >> This competition was another success with a total of 718 images submitted by 162 entrants. You can view the winning images here: Winning Club images ( https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-spring-open-club-2/ ) and Winning Individual images ( https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-opentheme-individuals-2/ ) A copy of the final competition reports have been posted to the website and they are found under the Competition Report option of the Competitions dropdown menu. However, this report can only be viewed once you have successfully logged onto the CAPA website.

2019 Canada: My Country Competition

This competition is now open and closes on April 30, 2019.

Please check out the competition details here. – https://capacanada.ca/canada-my-country/

As of this moment in time, we have already 77 images submitted for this competition.

2019 Annual Photo Challenge Competition

The theme for this competition is ‘reflections.’ Check out the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2018-annual-photo-challenge/

This competition is only open to Individual CAPA members, family members and life-members. Only 2 images can be entered per entrant in this competition.

This competition is now open for the uploading of your images.

It is CAPA’s intention to offer services to its members in both English and French. With this in mind, we are working to the best of our abilities on French translations of the website’s main pages. This is a demanding task and will require some time to achieve. We appreciate your patience.

Avril 2019 Nouvelles des concours

2019 Concours Thème Libre

Le rapport final du concours a été approuvé pour les catégories ‘Club’ et ‘Individuel’.

Lire la suite >> Le concours est un autre succès avec un total de 718 images soumises par 162 participants.Vous pouvez visionner les images gagnantes ici :Menu Principal : Competitions—>Winners Club –-> Spring Open Theme( https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-spring-open-club-2/ ) etMenu Principal : Competitions—>Winners Individual –-> Spring Open Theme( https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2019-opentheme-individuals-2/ )Les rapports finaux du concours sont affichés sur le site web et peuvent être trouvés sous :Menu Principal : Competitions—>Competition ReportsToutefois, ces rapports ne peuvent être vu seulement si vous vous êtes connecté au site Web (login).

2019 Canada: Mon pays

Ce concours est maintenant ouvert et fermera le 30 avril 2019.

Veuillez vérifier les détails de ce concours à cette adresse : https://capacanada.ca/canada-my-country/

Au moment d’écrire ces lignes, 77 images avaient déjà été soumises pour ce concours.

2019 Défi photo annuel

Le thème de ce concours est ‘réflections’. Veuillez vérifier les détails de ce concours à cette adresse :

https://capacanada.ca/2018-annual-photo-challenge/

Ce concours n’est ouvert que pour les membres individuels de l’ACAP, les membres famille et les membres à vie. Chaque participant peut soumettre seulement 2 images pour ce concours.

Le concours accepte maintenant le téléchargement de vos images.

L’ACAP veut offrir à ses membres des services en français et en anglais. Avec cet objectif en tête, nous travaillons au meilleur de nos capacités à traduire en français les principales pages du site. Cela représente un important défi et prendra un certain temps à réaliser. Merci de votre patience.