April 2019 Competition News

2019 Spring Open Competition
The final competition report has been approved for both the ‘Club’ and ‘Individual’ categories of this competition.
2019 Canada: My Country Competition
This competition is now open and closes on April 30, 2019.
Please check out the competition details here. – https://capacanada.ca/canada-my-country/
As of this moment in time, we have already 77 images submitted for this competition.
2019 Annual Photo Challenge Competition
The theme for this competition is ‘reflections.’ Check out the competition details here – https://capacanada.ca/2018-annual-photo-challenge/
This competition is only open to Individual CAPA members, family members and life-members. Only 2 images can be entered per entrant in this competition.
This competition is now open for the uploading of your images.
It is CAPA’s intention to offer services to its members in both English and French. With this in mind, we are working to the best of our abilities on French translations of the website’s main pages. This is a demanding task and will require some time to achieve. We appreciate your patience.
Avril 2019 Nouvelles des concours
2019 Concours Thème Libre
Le rapport final du concours a été approuvé pour les catégories ‘Club’ et ‘Individuel’.
2019 Canada: Mon pays
Ce concours est maintenant ouvert et fermera le 30 avril 2019.
Veuillez vérifier les détails de ce concours à cette adresse : https://capacanada.ca/canada-my-country/
Au moment d’écrire ces lignes, 77 images avaient déjà été soumises pour ce concours.
2019 Défi photo annuel
Le thème de ce concours est ‘réflections’. Veuillez vérifier les détails de ce concours à cette adresse :
https://capacanada.ca/2018-annual-photo-challenge/
Ce concours n’est ouvert que pour les membres individuels de l’ACAP, les membres famille et les membres à vie. Chaque participant peut soumettre seulement 2 images pour ce concours.
Le concours accepte maintenant le téléchargement de vos images.