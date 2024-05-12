Annual General Meeting 2024

The Annual General Meeting of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art will be held on June 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time at the Canadian Photography Conference in Kelowna, B.C.

Please note that we are returning to an in-person format and the meeting will not be held through video conferencing such as Zoom.

All current CAPA Individual and Family Members are welcome to attend and can register by sending their name by email to the Secretary of CAPA or can register in person before the meeting in Kelowna.

CAPA Clubs: All current CAPA clubs can designate one representative to vote on behalf of the club. The club representative must register by sending their name to the Secretary of CAPA no later than 24 hours before the start of the AGM.

Those members not able to attend in person may complete a Proxy form giving their voting rights to secretary@capacanada.ca who will record their vote accordingly at the AGM Meeting. Proxy-Form-EN-.pdf – Proxy-Form-FR-.pdf

The Election Slate will comprise the five Zone Director and six Program Director positions for the 2024-2026 term.

In case of postponement an official notice will be posted on the CAPA Website.

All Documents – right click on document file to download and save link as.

AGM-Notice_EN_FR.pdf

CAPA-AGM-Agenda_EN.pdf

CAPA-AGM-Agenda_FR.pdf

Draft-Minutes-of-CAPA-2023-AGM_EN.pdf

Proxy-Form-EN-.pdf

Proxy-Form-FR-.pdf

Notice of Election of CAPA Executives: Term 2024-2026