Annual General Meeting 2024

Annual General Meeting June 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM - Pacific Daylight Time
The Annual General Meeting of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art will be held on June 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time at the Canadian Photography Conference in Kelowna, B.C.
Please note that we are returning to an in-person format and the meeting will not be held through video conferencing such as Zoom.
All current CAPA Individual and Family Members are welcome to attend and can register by sending their name by email to the Secretary of CAPA or can register in person before the meeting in Kelowna.
CAPA Clubs: All current CAPA clubs can designate one representative to vote on behalf of the club. The club representative must register by sending their name to the Secretary of CAPA no later than 24 hours before the start of the AGM.
Those members not able to attend in person may complete a Proxy form giving their voting rights to secretary@capacanada.ca who will record their vote accordingly at the AGM Meeting. Proxy-Form-EN-.pdf – Proxy-Form-FR-.pdf
The Election Slate will comprise the five Zone Director and six Program Director positions for the 2024-2026 term.
In case of postponement an official notice will be posted on the CAPA Website.
All Documents – right click on document file to download and save link as.
Draft-Minutes-of-CAPA-2023-AGM_EN.pdf
Notice of Election of CAPA Executives: Term 2024-2026
POSITION
NAME
STATUS
Director of Competitions
Sheldon Boles, FCAPA
Incumbent
Director of Communications
Parvez Khatib
Interim
Director of Education
Dan Sigouin
Interim
Director of Judging
Glenn Bloodworth, FCAPA
Interim
Director of Membership
Kayla Stevenson, FCAPA
Incumbent
Director of Photographic Imaging
Dr. Bob Ito, FCAPA, Hon. FCAPA
Incumbent
Atlantic Zone Director
Rejean Pitre
Interim
Quebec Zone Director
David Boutin
Interim
Ontario Zone Director
Glenn Bloodworth, FCAPA
Incumbent
Prairie Zone Director
Open Position
Pacific Zone Director
Jason Duncan
Member
David Laronde, FCAPA,
Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee