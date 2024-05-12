Annual General Meeting 2024

Annual General Meeting June 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM - Pacific Daylight Time

The Annual General Meeting of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art will be held on June 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time at the Canadian Photography Conference in Kelowna, B.C.

Please note that we are returning to an in-person format and the meeting will not be held through video conferencing such as Zoom.

All current CAPA Individual and Family Members are welcome to attend and can register by sending their name by email to the Secretary of CAPA or can register in person before the meeting in Kelowna.

CAPA Clubs: All current CAPA clubs can designate one representative to vote on behalf of the club. The club representative must register by sending their name to the Secretary of CAPA no later than 24 hours before the start of the AGM.

Those members not able to attend in person may complete a Proxy form giving their voting rights to secretary@capacanada.ca who will record their vote accordingly at the AGM Meeting. Proxy-Form-EN-.pdfProxy-Form-FR-.pdf

The Election Slate will comprise the five Zone Director and six Program Director positions for the 2024-2026 term.

In case of postponement an official notice will be posted on the CAPA Website.

 

All Documents – right click on document file to download and save link as.

 

AGM-Notice_EN_FR.pdf

CAPA-AGM-Agenda_EN.pdf

CAPA-AGM-Agenda_FR.pdf

Draft-Minutes-of-CAPA-2023-AGM_EN.pdf

Proxy-Form-EN-.pdf

Proxy-Form-FR-.pdf

 

Notice of Election of CAPA Executives: Term 2024-2026 

POSITION

NAME

STATUS

Director of Competitions

Sheldon Boles, FCAPA

Incumbent

Director of Communications

Parvez Khatib

Interim

Director of Education

Dan Sigouin

Interim

Director of Judging

Glenn Bloodworth, FCAPA

Interim

Director of Membership

Kayla Stevenson, FCAPA

Incumbent

Director of Photographic Imaging

Dr. Bob Ito, FCAPA, Hon. FCAPA

Incumbent

Atlantic Zone Director

Rejean Pitre

Interim

Quebec Zone Director

David Boutin

Interim

Ontario Zone Director

Glenn Bloodworth, FCAPA

Incumbent

Prairie Zone Director

Open Position

 

Pacific Zone Director

Jason Duncan

Member

 

David Laronde, FCAPA,

Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee