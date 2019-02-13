ACAPA award to Derek Hayes

On February 5, 2019 at the Crescent Beach Photography Club, Derek Hayes was presented with an Associateship (ACAPA) Award for his many contributions to photography and achievements. These achievements include publishing 17 photography related books, committee member for the 2015 CAPA Conference, CAPA Awards as well as many published articles in Canada, United States and United Kingdom.

On behalf of the CAPA Board of Directors, Derek was presented his award by Sheldon Boles (right) – Director of Competitions.