Abandoned Photo Tours with Bobby Scott

The attendees of the tours were treated to the full spectrum of Alberta weather with very warm and dry conditions in Medicine Hat followed by bitter cold conditions in High River.





The Medicine Hat tour – Cold Steel, explored a very large collection of old vehicles which included trucks, tractors, busses, and cars. All in various states of restoration and decomposition. The evening session toured an old homestead perched in a hill. The sunset was excellent. The attendees were then able to light paint the home and outbuildings during the blue hour for interesting night shots. CAPA President Henry Schnell made the trip out to attend the event and was captured here resting on a vintage Honda.