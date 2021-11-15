Abandoned Photo Tours with Bobby Scott

The Prairie Zone hosted two tours in partnership with Abandoned Photo Tours and Bobby Scott.
The attendees of the tours were treated to the full spectrum of Alberta weather with very warm and dry conditions in Medicine Hat followed by bitter cold conditions in High River.
The Medicine Hat tour – Cold Steel, explored a very large collection of old vehicles which included trucks, tractors, busses, and cars. All in various states of restoration and decomposition. The evening session toured an old homestead perched in a hill. The sunset was excellent. The attendees were then able to light paint the home and outbuildings during the blue hour for interesting night shots. CAPA President Henry Schnell made the trip out to attend the event and was captured here resting on a vintage Honda.
The second tour in High River “All Hallow’s Eve” visited two abandoned locations. Bobby Scott was able to provide detail on the history of the homes and the eccentric owners. Attendees were free to explore the buildings without fear as the locations had been rigorously scouted prior to the outing. The wintery backdrop of the last location was light painted with light stands and drones to add visual interest to the prairie scene and the Holmes Homestead.
The Prairie Region Zone Director, Dan Sigouin, is hoping to bring other exciting opportunities and events to CAPA members in the future. If you have suggestions or ideas, please contact Dan @ prairie@capacanada.ca