2nd Vice-President Bio and Portfolio

It was shortly after I graduated high school in 1978 that I bought my first camera, a Pentax K-1000 35mm.

My idea was to take lots of photos as I travelled around the northern parts of Vancouver Island on a motorcycle. Little did I realize I had begun a lifetime love for photography, beginning with landscapes and later to include wildlife. My love for horses led to a front cover photo publication in “Gait Post” and “Le Cheval Canadien” magazines, as well as publications in the B.C Horse Council Calendar for several years. The Township of Langley also included my photos in their calendars for 4 years, although those had more of an urban flavor. After 25 years of service for Telus (BCTel) and another 15 years in Emergency Services I retired and now just enjoy my love of photography.



I am an active member of Langley Camera Club since 2015, having held the roles of Membership, Outside Competition Coordinator, Vice-President and newly elected President for the 2023-2024 year. I also lead a Special Interest group within our club for members who are interested in Wildlife Photography. I joined CAPA in 2016 and at this time I am active CAPA District Rep – Pacific Zone since 2020. I have been the official photographer for the Aldergrove Fair and hold a membership in the Aldergrove Business Association. I own a studio that I enjoy very much, especially over the Christmas season when Santa and I entertain about 400 families over 6 weeks for ‘Visits with Santa’ photos guaranteed to delight every age.