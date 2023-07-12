2023 Four Nations Competition Results

This annual inter-photo society event brings together four prestigious photography societies: the Australian Photographic Society, the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA), the Photographic Society of New Zealand, and the Photographic Society of South Africa. Each society submits 80 top images for the competition.

This year, CAPA hosted the competition, and the panel of judges consisted of three esteemed members from the Photographic Society of America (see details below). The overall winning society in this competition was the Australian Photographic Society, demonstrating their exceptional talent.

CAPA secured the second position in the competition, followed by South Africa and New Zealand.

Numerous outstanding images were submitted for consideration in this competition. The judges carefully evaluated the entries and selected four top images for each of the four categories: colour, monochrome, nature, and our country. These selected images received the Gold Award, and three other images in each category received Honourable Mentions.

It is worth noting that in a typical CAPA competition, the awards would have been distributed as gold, silver, bronze, and Honourable Mention.

Gold Award Winners

Color category – Three Whites – Hans Kawitzki – Australian Photographic Society

Monochrome category – Lamberth Bridge – Maria Mazo – Australian Photography Society

Nature category – A Good Hunt – Ivan Glasser – Australian Photographic Society

Our Country category – Yidarki Player – Brad Le Brocque – Australian Photographic Society

Honourable Mention Award Winners

Color category – Man With Eagle – Vicky Gou Mei Zhou – Australian Photographic Society

Color category – Flying Fox – Trung Cang Nguyen – Australian Photographic Society

Color category – Winter’s Icy Cloak – Karen von Knobloch – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Monochrome category – Ultra Modern Alencia – Kathryn McGravey – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Monochrome category – Little Man – Simone Osborne – Australian Photographic Society

Monochrome category – Omo Patrol – Pia Jessen – Australian Photographic Society

Nature category – Bald Eagle Grabbing Herring – Anthony Bucci – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Nature category – Pelican With Some Tasty Treats – William Shields – Australian Photographic Society

Nature category – Feast – Phillip Chang – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Our Country category – Give Me Red – Sandipan Chaudhuri – Australian Photographic Society

Our Country category – Cristal Morning – Ben Liu – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

Our Country category – Speedy Turn – Mak Kam Ming – Canadian Association for Photographic Art

According to the guidelines and rules of the Four Nations organization, it is prohibited to distribute scores from other societies. However, we have prepared a final report that contains a comprehensive list of all CAPA photographer submissions for each category, along with their corresponding total scores.

To access our CAPA version of the final report, please follow these steps:

Visit the CAPA website.

Log in to your account using your credentials.

Navigate to the Competitions dropdown menu.

Select the Competition Report option from the menu.

Once you follow these steps, you should be able to view the final report, which includes the details of CAPA photographer submissions and their respective total scores. Please note that this information is specific to the CAPA competition and does not include scores from other societies.

