2023 Black & White Competition

Scope of Competition
For this year, we changed this competition from a monochrome to a traditional black & white.
As a reminder, a black & white image ranges from very dark gray (black) to very light grey (white) with varying shades (darker) and tints (light) of the grayscale.
Based on the above, all submitted must be deemed as a black and white image.
This completion and its themes are aimed at providing photographers with the opportunity to exercise their creative skills to: capture outstanding and stunning images in areas that they may be out of their comfort zones.
Image submitted into this competition can be staged or candid.
Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”
Competition Process
- Competition Coordinator – CAPA Director of Competitions – competitions@capacanada.ca
Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.
- Closing Date of Competition – November 15, 2023 at midnight Standard Time (Ontario).
- Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA. Read Eligibility here.
- Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Artistic ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of 3 images) and CAPA Artistic ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of 6 images). For camera club submissions, all six images must be from six different photographers.
- How To Enter Competition -check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.