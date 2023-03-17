2023 Black & White Competition

2023 Black & White Competition

Scope of Competition

For this year, we changed this competition from a monochrome to a traditional black & white.

As a reminder, a black & white image ranges from very dark gray (black) to very light grey (white) with varying shades (darker) and tints (light) of the grayscale.

Based on the above, all submitted must be deemed as a black and white image.

This completion and its themes are aimed at providing photographers with the opportunity to exercise their creative skills to: capture outstanding and stunning images in areas that they may be out of their comfort zones.

Image submitted into this competition can be staged or candid.

Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”

Competition Details (click arrow for more details)

Definition

For the purpose of this competition, the entrant will submit their image into one of the following four themes:

  • Architecture – image(s) should be of a human-made structure (mobile, free-standing, or outdoor). Image can be taken from inside or outside the structure.  This theme includes both rural and urban settings.
  • Dilapidated – image(s) of abandoned aircraft, boats, buildings, ships, structures, trains and vehicles.
  • Landscape – image(s) of subjects such as weather phenomena, geological formations, cityscape, landscapes, seascapes and natural phenomena such as planets, stars and astronomical events.
  • Person(s) – image(s) can be traditional or casual portraits, and could incorporate the environment and/or workspaces of the individual(s). More dramatic images with high and low key images are also permitted. In capturing images for this theme, all photographers must endeavour to apply the principle of: “Treating all subjects with respect and dignity. Give special consideration to vulnerable subjects and compassion to victims of crime or tragedy. Intrude on private moments of grief only when the public has an overriding and justifiable need to see.”

Infrared images are permitted in this competition.

NOTE – During the uploading of the image into the competition, it is important for the photographer to assign the image into the most appropriate of the four themes to ensure the maximum potential score from the judging panel.

Editing Criteria

  • Eligibility Criteria – Prior to submitting any photo in a CAPA competition, all entrants must first read the CAPA Eligibility Criteria relating to images submissions. – READ ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA HERE
  • Open Editing – All in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques are permitted. all components of the final image must have been taken by the entrant. Sky replacement is only permitted if the replacement sky was captured by the same photographer submitting the image into this competition. Images that are created totally electronically with no photographic origin are prohibited from this competition.
  • No frame pin line or borders are permitted in this competition.
  • An artificial intelligence (AI) generated image is not deemed to be a photographic image because it was created from scratch by the AI system and contains no image captured by the entrant. Therefore, this type of image will not be accepted into our competitions.

Image Specifications

Specifications

Title of Image

When images are uploaded into a competition, you are required to enter the title of your image into the Title Field.  Title can be in either  English or French or both.

Do Not: enter your name, the name of the photographer or the club name in the Title Field (that is for the Title of the image)

Do Not: include punctuation or symbols (such as / –_  , ; : ‘’ “” ! ? & $%*{} [ ] @ # &) or quotation marks in the Title of your image.

The Image Title should be simple, and introduce or set the mood or perspective for your image.  For example:  Sublime Nova Scotia Sunset

A weak image title, such as ‘pretty flower,’ will fail to stimulate the judge’s interest in the image and may result in a lower score than expected.

Image File Name

Do Not: include punctuation marks or symbols such as / –_  , ; : ‘’ “” ! ? & $%*{} [ ] @ # &) or quotation marks in the Image File name. For example, do not use: “NAME OF PHOTOGRAPHER”it_a_red rose”.jpg”

The image file name that you create prior to uploading into this competition should also be simple, and could be the same as the Image Title. For example: John Snow-Sublime Nova Scotia Sunset

Image Size – Dimensions

You must ensure your image is re-sized to meet the following two parameters:

  1. Saved as a jpg image with a maximum file size of 1.8 MB.
  2. Dimensions: Maximum horizontal size: 1400 pixels and maximum vertical size: 1050 pixels.

Note: Images smaller than the maximum dimensions will ONLY be accepted when one of the image edges has a horizontal size is 1400 pixels or the vertical size is 1050 pixels.  For example: square image – 1050 x 1050 pixels; landscape 1400 x 800 pixels; or portrait 700 x 1050 pixels.

Note: Images will NOT be rotated by the judges and will scored as submitted.

During the uploading process of your image, our online competition system will verify if the image is less than 1.8 MB and meets the two parameters.

If your image fails this verification process, you will receive an error message and it will appear below the upload image box.

Depending on the error message – you will need to either reduce the file size of the image to be 1.8 MB or less or re-size the dimensions of your image.  After doing so, please re-try uploading your image.

Suggestions – Use sRGB colour space for your image.  For colour accuracy: we strongly recommend that you calibrate your monitor to ensure colour accuracy from your monitor to the image projected to the judges.

Judging Criteria

  • An Image’s title may be used by the judges in evaluating a submission, so entrants should take care in selecting a title that complements or contributes to the vision or message being presented in the image.
  • Judges will award their scoring primarily based on the ‘Emotional’ components of the image, that is its creative vision and the story telling value (e.g. quality of mood, impact, subject, execution, innovation, creativity, and the ‘wow’ factor) and the degree that the image is within the Scope of a sub-theme.
  • Technical and Organizational factors, such as exposure, sharpness, focus, space, and composition, will be taken into account solely to the degree they do or do not support or reinforce the creative vision and storytelling. Images will not be penalized in scoring for so-called technical rule infractions, such as focus, if that is immaterial to the creative vision and storytelling.

Likewise, judges take into consideration in their scoring the degree to which the entrant’s use of techniques such as colour, monochrome, duo and multi-tone, and infra-red, contributes to or supports the creative vision and the story telling value of the image.

Competition Process

Questions about the scope of the competition and/or the editing criteria should be directed to the Coordinator at prior to the closing day of the competition.

  • Closing Date of Competition – November 15, 2023 at midnight Standard Time (Ontario).
  • Open To – All paid-up CAPA members and camera clubs associated to CAPA. Read Eligibility here.
  • Two Parallel Competitions – CAPA Artistic ‘Individual’ Competition for only CAPA Individual members (limited to a maximum of 3 images) and CAPA Artistic ‘Club’ Competition for all camera clubs (limited to a maximum of 6 images). For camera club submissions, all six images must be from six different photographers.
  • How To Enter Competition -check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.