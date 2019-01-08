It is with pleasure that CAPA announces a photographic Salon to be held at the Musée National de la Photographie in Drummondville, Que., in 2020.

The Musée National de la Photographie (MNP) in association with CAPA and Olympus will host the three month print exhibition from January to the end of March 2020 called “2020 Salon My Country.” A total of 39 images representing our Country with 3 images depicting each province & territory.

All images submitted into the 2019 Canada: My Country competition will be considered for selection as the top 39 (3 images per theme) winning images for the 2020 Salon My Country.

As this Salon will showcase the talents of CAPA photographers and the beauty of our Country, we invite all members to get your camera and submit your best images.

The Director of Competitions will contact each entrant whose image was selected as one of the top 39 images and request that they provide their selected image with the following parameters for printing by MNP.

minimum size of image file – 10 MB

image print size – minimum 11 x 14 inches or maximum 16 x 20 inches

Resolution – 300 pixels/inch

During the Salon, the organizers will recognize 3 images that best represent the province/territory.

This competition closes on April 30, 2019.

Check out the details of the Canada: My Country Competition webpage for details. If you have any questions about this competition or the 2020 Salon My Country, please email the Director of Competitions at competitions@capacanada.ca or Alain Dubeau for those wishing clarification in French at Quebec@capacanada.ca

All copyright will remain with the photographer. CAPA, MNP & Olympus may use the images for promotional purposes with credits to the photographer.