Burnaby Annual Showcase

This year the Burnaby Photographic Society celebrates 24 years of presenting to the public our high-quality slide shows put to music. Our 24th Annual Showcase will take you around the world with an evening of slide shows set to music on 25 January 2020 and a dramatic print display during the previous week. Showcase will sweep you off to exotic places and cultures, and bring you up close to wildlife, fine art, and visual surprises. Tickets come with a chance to win valuable door prizes. Also, the free print display in the Shadbolt Centre’s lobby will run all week from Monday, 20 January through Saturday, 25 January 2020.

To see what Showcase is all about, here is a short video of our January 2019 Showcase event: https://vimeo.com/316134569 .

Slide shows set to music: