2019 Pacific Print Challenge Results

The Pacific Zone Print Challenge has come and gone for another year.

The prints were set up in randomized order around the well-lit room. One of our judges (Bob Ito) was unable to come from Vancouver because of the weather. Ismail Farahani stepped in to judge for us. Ruby Jaggernath arrived from Abbotsford. The judges had plenty of time to view the prints before scoring began in the light box.



16 Clubs participated in the competition, some with 4, 6, 7 prints, the remainder with 10 prints. Several out of town clubs participated: Vernon, Sunshine Coast, Prince George, Victoria.

Saturday, the prints were arranged on tables in club order. Guests began to arrive after 12:15 with plenty of time to view the prints and socialize. About 1:15 we began viewing the projected prints and announcing the scores. We had two breaks with refreshments followed by the Awards Ceremony. 75 attended this event, including our Darkroom Group who really enjoys hosting the competition each year.

Winning Clubs:

The winning clubs were Lions Gate Camera Club and Chung Ai Photo Society, both with 235.5 points and tied for Gold. Victoria Camera Club came in third (Bronze) with 234.5 points.

Photographer Medals:

3rd, Bronze, Hamer Tribe Girl, Urs Fricker, Chung Ai Photo Society

2nd Silver, Light Maker. Bob Hansen, Burnaby Photo Society

1st, Gold, The Gift, Suzanne Huot, Victoria Camera Club