2019 Four Nations Win

CAPA was awarded 1st place in this competitions for the fifth consecutive year in a row. Our placement in this competition was attributed some outstanding images which collectively received the highest scores in each of the four categories.

To learn more about the Four Nations Competitions, click here.

CAPA placed first overall with a total score of 1896.

The Photographic Society of South Africa had 1861.

The Australian Photographic Society had 1843.5,

The Photographic Society of new Zealand had 1811.5

1st place Open Monochrome. Individual awards were:

Salk Institute Plaza by Fern Gitter (Honour),

The Artist by Marg Foley (Honour)

1st place in Nature. Individual awards were:

The Lilac Breasted Roller and the Bee by Ilana Block (Honour)

1st place in Our Country. Individual awards were:

Northern Lights in Yellowknife by Yung Niem (Gold),

Canadian Pacific by Hond Zhang (Honour),

RockSolid 50 Point by Dave Evans (Honour),

Peggys’ Cove by Dave Van de Laar (Honour)

1st place in Open. Individual awards were:

Belted Kingfisher with beetle juice by William Bickle (Honour)

To read the competition report, click here