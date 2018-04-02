2018 Photo Salon
The 2018 Red River Exhibition Photo Salon is now open for entries. This competition is open to all Canadians, with categories for both print and digital images.
CAPA is awarding a Gold medal for the overall High Aggregate score in this photographic salon.
- Deadline for submission: May 25, 2018
- When: June 15-24, 2018
- Where: 3977 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB
For more information, click here: Red River
Download a PDF copy of the Salon Brochure
The Red River Exhibition Association is a member of CAPA.