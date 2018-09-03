2018-2019 Competition Season

We have some updates for our CAPA Competitions:

Website and Bilingual Format for Competitions

Our CAPA’s online system is now in a bilingual form. We encourage you to check it out and let us know what enhancements are required.

Many thanks to Quebec Zone Director Alain Dubeau for providing us with the French translations and to our new CAPA webmaster Leah Gray for the new design of our webpages to incorporate a bilingual format.

Updated CAPA Eligibility Critera

Our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage serves as our ‘terms and conditions’ in participating in a CAPA competition.

We have updated our CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage to include:

recent rule changes for the submission of images into the Four Nation compliance with the Canadian Copyright Act

You can review the updated here Eligibility Criteria here.

Under the Editing Criteria of each competition detail page, there is a reference to and a hyperlink to the Eligibility Criteria.

2018 – 2019 CAPA Competitions

For this competition cycle, we have refined some of our traditional competitions and added some new competitions:

2018 Nature – updated the Editing Criteria’s Restricting Editing to be in compliance with the definition used by the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and The Royal Photographic Society (RPS)

2018 Fine Art – expanded the Scope of Competition to include: “fine art photography does go beyond just capturing an image and cropping. Therefore, an image must not be submitted into this competition if it would have qualified for a CAPA competition with a Restricted Editing Criteria such as: Nature, Photo Journalism or Wildlife.”

New – 2019 Monochrome – contains five different themes: Human Individual/Groups; Landscape/Sea-scape/Sea-scape; Architecture (inside/outside); Flowers/Plants (wild or cultivated); Animal/Birds (wild or feral). Merit Awards will be awarded for each theme.

New – 2019 A Series Of 4 Photos – is a new style of competition which is gaining in popularity in Europe and in North America.

New – 2019 Portrait – is a competition which has been asked for by many photographers.

2019 Canada: My Country – expanded to include 13 themes (10 provinces & 3 territories). The top images in each theme will receive Merit Award Certificates and the overall winner will receive CAPA medals.

Top images from this competition will be considered for selection into the new 2020 Canadian Salon. Details about this salon will be announced in October 2019 by the CAPA President.

With the exception of our A Series Of 4 Photos, all our competitions will be run as ‘remote-judging’ and all images will be previewed to ensure only images that meet the Scope of the Competition are presented on the ‘day-of-judging.’

Two to three months prior to the ‘closing-date’ of a competition, each competition will be opened up to permit the uploading of images.

Closing Comments

If you have any questions or concerns relating to our competitions, please email me at competitions@capapcanada.ca

Sheldon Boles, FCAPA

Director of Competitions