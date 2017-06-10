2017 Macro “Individual” Winners

Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – He (Henry) Zhao – 90

Silver Medal – Lydia Dagg – 89.5

Bronze Medal – Harvey Ash – 89.5

Honourable Mention:

Bruce Shapka – 88.5

Lynda McKay – 88.5

Lance Gitter – 88

Linda Treleaven – 87

Man-kay Koon – 87

Merit Awards:

Bruce Shapka – “ Bumble Bee ” – 26

Harvey Ash – " Red Day Lily " – 25.5

” – 25.5 Bob Noble – “Fruit Fly And Dew” – 25.5

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to CAPA members Sheena Wilkie and Kasandra Sproson for hosting this competition.