2017 Macro “Individual” Winners

Competition Winners & Awards
- Gold Medal – He (Henry) Zhao – 90
- Silver Medal – Lydia Dagg – 89.5
- Bronze Medal – Harvey Ash – 89.5
Honourable Mention:
- Bruce Shapka – 88.5
- Lynda McKay – 88.5
- Lance Gitter – 88
- Linda Treleaven – 87
- Man-kay Koon – 87
Merit Awards:
- Bruce Shapka – “Bumble Bee” – 26
- Harvey Ash – “Red Day Lily” – 25.5
- Bob Noble – “Fruit Fly And Dew” – 25.5
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to CAPA members Sheena Wilkie and Kasandra Sproson for hosting this competition.