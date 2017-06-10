2017 Macro “Individual” Winners

Gold CAPA He (Henry) Zhao Bee
Gold CAPA He (Henry) Zhao Busy Bee
Gold CAPA He (Henry) Zhao Butterfly
Gold CAPA He (Henry) Zhao Insect Vampire
Silver CAPA Lydia Dagg All Tuckered Out
Silver CAPA Lydia Dagg Balancing Act
Silver CAPA Lynda McKay Bergamont
Silver CAPA Lydia Dagg I Think I Can
Bronze CAPA Harvey Ash Pink Day Lily
Bronze CAPA Harvey Ash Purple Day Lily
Bronze CAPA Harvey Ash Red Day Lily
Bronze CAPA Harvey Ash Red Day Lily
Merit 1 CAPA Bruce Shapka Bumble Bee
Merit 2 CAPA Harvey Ash Red Day Lily
Merit 3 CAPA Bob Noble Fruit Fly And Dew

Competition Winners & Awards

  • Gold Medal – He (Henry) Zhao – 90
  • Silver Medal – Lydia Dagg – 89.5
  • Bronze Medal – Harvey Ash – 89.5

Honourable Mention:

  • Bruce Shapka – 88.5
  • Lynda McKay – 88.5
  • Lance Gitter – 88
  • Linda Treleaven – 87
  • Man-kay Koon – 87

Merit Awards:

  • Bruce Shapka – “Bumble Bee” – 26
  • Harvey Ash – “Red Day Lily” – 25.5
  • Bob Noble – “Fruit Fly And Dew” – 25.5

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to CAPA members Sheena Wilkie and Kasandra Sproson for hosting this competition.