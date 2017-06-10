2017 Macro ‘Club’ Winners

Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – Richmond Hill Camera Club – 142.5

– Richmond Hill Camera Club – 142.5 Silver Medal – Victoria Camera Club – 136.5

– Victoria Camera Club – 136.5 Bronze Medal – Images Alberta Camera Club – 136.5

Honourable Mention:

Cowichan Valley Camera Club – 131

Central Okanagan Photographic Society – 131

Merit Awards:

Joe Leduc (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “ Flower Drops ” – 27.5

” – 27.5 Viki Gaul – (Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia) – “ Buttons And Pins Macro ” – 25.5

” – 25.5 Janet Slater (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Seed Head Details” – 25.5

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to CAPA members Sheena Wilkie and Kasandra Sproson for hosting this competition.