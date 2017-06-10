2017 Macro ‘Club’ Winners

Competition Winners & Awards
- Gold Medal – Richmond Hill Camera Club – 142.5
- Silver Medal – Victoria Camera Club – 136.5
- Bronze Medal – Images Alberta Camera Club – 136.5
Honourable Mention:
- Cowichan Valley Camera Club – 131
- Central Okanagan Photographic Society – 131
Merit Awards:
- Joe Leduc (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Flower Drops” – 27.5
- Viki Gaul – (Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia) – “Buttons And Pins Macro” – 25.5
- Janet Slater (Richmond Hill Camera Club) – “Seed Head Details” – 25.5
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to CAPA members Sheena Wilkie and Kasandra Sproson for hosting this competition.