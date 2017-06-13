2017 Annual Photo Challenge

GOLD - Jim Hatch - Canada 150 Years
SILVER - Frederic Hore - Celebrating Canada Day
BRONZE - Ted Akin - Sky Celebrations
HONOUR - Donna Thompson - East To West Celebration 2017
HONOUR - Michael Winsor - Ferryland Iceberg
HONOUR - Jacinthe Leblanc - New Brunswick
HONOUR - Jean Wang - Celebrate Canada National Day
HONOUR - Angeline Haslett - Following Cultural Paths
HONOUR - Jana Malinek - The Dancer
HONOUR - Lorna Scott - Lunenberg, Nova Scotia
HONOUR - Christina Varro - Capturing Moraine Lake
HONOUR - Ted Akune - Keeping Watch
HONOUR - Betty Johnston - Waiting For The Eulachon Bella Coola BC

Competition Winners & Awards

  • Gold Medal – Jim Hatch
  • Silver Medal – Frederic Hore
  • Bronze Medal – Ted Akune

Honourable Mention:

  • Donna Thompson – “East To West Celebration 2017” – 24
  • Michael Winsor – “Ferryland Iceberg” – 24
  • Jacinthe Leblanc – “New Brunswick” – 24
  • Jean Wang – “Celebrate Canada National Day” – 24
  • Angeline Haslett – “Following Cultural Paths” – 23.5
  • Jana Malinek – “The Dancer” – 23.5
  • Lorna Scott – “Lunenberg, Nova Scotia” – 23.5
  • Christina Varro – “Capturing Moraine Lake” – 23.5
  • Ted Akune – “Keeping Watch” – 23
  • Betty Johnston – “Waiting For The Eulachon Bella Coola BC” – 23

Congratulations to all the winners.  