2017 Annual Photo Challenge

Competition Winners & Awards
- Gold Medal – Jim Hatch
- Silver Medal – Frederic Hore
- Bronze Medal – Ted Akune
Honourable Mention:
- Donna Thompson – “East To West Celebration 2017” – 24
- Michael Winsor – “Ferryland Iceberg” – 24
- Jacinthe Leblanc – “New Brunswick” – 24
- Jean Wang – “Celebrate Canada National Day” – 24
- Angeline Haslett – “Following Cultural Paths” – 23.5
- Jana Malinek – “The Dancer” – 23.5
- Lorna Scott – “Lunenberg, Nova Scotia” – 23.5
- Christina Varro – “Capturing Moraine Lake” – 23.5
- Ted Akune – “Keeping Watch” – 23
- Betty Johnston – “Waiting For The Eulachon Bella Coola BC” – 23
Congratulations to all the winners.