2017 Annual Photo Challenge

Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – Jim Hatch

– Jim Hatch Silver Medal – Frederic Hore

– Frederic Hore Bronze Medal – Ted Akune

Honourable Mention:

Donna Thompson – “East To West Celebration 2017” – 24

Michael Winsor – “Ferryland Iceberg” – 24

Jacinthe Leblanc – “New Brunswick” – 24

Jean Wang – “Celebrate Canada National Day” – 24

Angeline Haslett – “Following Cultural Paths” – 23.5

Jana Malinek – “The Dancer” – 23.5

Lorna Scott – “Lunenberg, Nova Scotia” – 23.5

Christina Varro – “Capturing Moraine Lake” – 23.5

Ted Akune – “Keeping Watch” – 23

Betty Johnston – “Waiting For The Eulachon Bella Coola BC” – 23

Congratulations to all the winners.