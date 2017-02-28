Winter 2017 Smart Phone or Tablet Individual Competition

127 images entered by 32 Individuals

Hosted by: Kamloops Photo Arts Club

Judges:

Rick Jubinville – Is an avid life-long photographer who has been active with the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 10 years. He has taken a CAPA judging course in the recent past and has a keen sense of image composition

Al Fedorak – Professional Photographer since 1968. Past Member of PPOC & PPOC-BC. Member of the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 5 Years.

Brock Nanson – Professional Civil Engineer, Long time KPAC member, 2006 Gold Medal winner NSPC. Provided instruction 2016 on Smart Phone and Snapseed.

Gold Medal Winner – Ying Shi

Photographers & Images Scores Ying Shi_Kitchen 28 Ying Shi_On the way working 20 Ying Shi_Harvest season 20 Ying Shi_Dawn of the village 23 TOTAL 91

Silver Medal Winner – Hafeez Mian (Tie break by judges)

Photographers & Images Scores Hafeez Mian-Abu Dhabi Mosque 23 Hafeez Mian-Forgotten Glory 16 Hafeez Mian-Oro Negro 20 Hafeez Mian-Sheikh Zayed Mosque 24 TOTAL 83

NOTE : Hafeez Mian and Pamela Joe McFarlane tied with a total score of 83.

Judges broke the tie by awarding Hafeez with the Silver Medal and Pamela with

the Bronze Medal

Bronze Medal Winner – Pamela Joe McFarlane (Tie break by judges)

Photographers & Images Scores Pamela Joe McFarlane_Sails in a Storm 19 Pamela Joe McFarlane_Ful Medames 20 Pamela Joe McFarlane_Seniors Lunch 21 Pamela Joe McFarlane_Spice of Life 23 TOTAL 83

Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded up. This competition had 32 entrants and only 3 Honourable Mention Ribbons are being awarded:

Honourable Mention Ribbon –4th Position Tied

Photographers & Images Scores Jill Apshkrum_Tea Time 21 Jill Apshkrum_Emerald Islands 20 Jill Apshkrum_Light After The Burn 19 Jill Apshkrum_Golden Light 22 TOTAL 82

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 4th Position Tied

Photographers & Images Scores Sharon Shales_Canoe Repairs 23 Sharon Shales_Frozen 22 Sharon Shales_Jailhouse Portal 19 Sharon Shales_A Winters Walk 18 TOTAL 82

Honourable Mention Ribbon – #6th Position

Photographers & Images Scores Lynda Miller – Summer Rose 20 Lynda Miller – Keefer Lake Wetland 19 Lynda Miller – Glass Multiple Exposures 20 Lynda Miller – Columbia Lake Drive By 21 TOTAL 80



Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)

Placement & Winner Name of Image & Score #1 – Ying Shi Kitchen 28 #2 – A Hafeez Mian Sheikh Zayed Mosque 24 #3 – Jim Hatch Mushrooms 23

NOTE : Six photographers tied for the 3rd Place Merit Award Ribbon.

Judges broke the tie and awarded the ribbon to Jim Hatch.