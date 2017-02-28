- Hide menu
127 images entered by 32 Individuals
Hosted by: Kamloops Photo Arts Club
Judges:
Rick Jubinville – Is an avid life-long photographer who has been active with the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 10 years. He has taken a CAPA judging course in the recent past and has a keen sense of image composition
Al Fedorak – Professional Photographer since 1968. Past Member of PPOC & PPOC-BC. Member of the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 5 Years.
Brock Nanson – Professional Civil Engineer, Long time KPAC member, 2006 Gold Medal winner NSPC. Provided instruction 2016 on Smart Phone and Snapseed.
Gold Medal Winner – Ying Shi
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Ying Shi_Kitchen
|28
|Ying Shi_On the way working
|20
|Ying Shi_Harvest season
|20
|Ying Shi_Dawn of the village
|23
|TOTAL
|91
Silver Medal Winner – Hafeez Mian (Tie break by judges)
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Hafeez Mian-Abu Dhabi Mosque
|23
|Hafeez Mian-Forgotten Glory
|16
|Hafeez Mian-Oro Negro
|20
|Hafeez Mian-Sheikh Zayed Mosque
|24
|TOTAL
|83
NOTE: Hafeez Mian and Pamela Joe McFarlane tied with a total score of 83.
Judges broke the tie by awarding Hafeez with the Silver Medal and Pamela with
the Bronze Medal
Bronze Medal Winner – Pamela Joe McFarlane (Tie break by judges)
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Pamela Joe McFarlane_Sails in a Storm
|19
|Pamela Joe McFarlane_Ful Medames
|20
|Pamela Joe McFarlane_Seniors Lunch
|21
|Pamela Joe McFarlane_Spice of Life
|23
|TOTAL
|83
Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded up. This competition had 32 entrants and only 3 Honourable Mention Ribbons are being awarded:
Honourable Mention Ribbon –4th Position Tied
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Jill Apshkrum_Tea Time
|21
|Jill Apshkrum_Emerald Islands
|20
|Jill Apshkrum_Light After The Burn
|19
|Jill Apshkrum_Golden Light
|22
|TOTAL
|82
Honourable Mention Ribbon – 4th Position Tied
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Sharon Shales_Canoe Repairs
|23
|Sharon Shales_Frozen
|22
|Sharon Shales_Jailhouse Portal
|19
|Sharon Shales_A Winters Walk
|18
|TOTAL
|82
Honourable Mention Ribbon – #6th Position
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Lynda Miller – Summer Rose
|20
|Lynda Miller – Keefer Lake Wetland
|19
|Lynda Miller – Glass Multiple Exposures
|20
|Lynda Miller – Columbia Lake Drive By
|21
|TOTAL
|80
Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)
|Placement & Winner
|Name of Image & Score
|#1 – Ying Shi
|Kitchen 28
|#2 – A Hafeez Mian
|Sheikh Zayed Mosque 24
|#3 – Jim Hatch
|Mushrooms 23
NOTE: Six photographers tied for the 3rd Place Merit Award Ribbon.
Judges broke the tie and awarded the ribbon to Jim Hatch.
|I want to join a competition online [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]
|Show me all the online competitions [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]