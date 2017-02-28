Winter 2017 Smart Phone or Tablet Club Competition

88 images entered by 15 Clubs

Hosted by: Kamloops Photo Arts Club

Judges:

Rick Jubinville – Is an avid life-long photographer who has been active with the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 10 years. He has taken a CAPA judging course in the recent past and has a keen sense of image composition

Al Fedorak – Professional Photographer since 1968. Past Member of PPOC & PPOC-BC. Member of the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 5 Years.

Brock Nanson – Professional Civil Engineer, Long time KPAC member, 2006 Gold Medal winner NSPC. Provided instruction 2016 on Smart Phone and Snapseed.

Gold Medal Winner – Crescent Beach Photography Club

Photographers & Images Scores Carol How- Tattoo Head 20 Derek Hayes-Bike on the Beach 22 Kevin Ward-Landing Strip 22 Pam_Avis-This Old House 16 Robyn Cowan-Morning Mist 18 A Hafeez Mian-Mosque Sheikh Zayed 25 TOTAL 123

Silver Medal Winner – Victoria Camera Club

Photographers & Images Scores Carrie Cole-Maligne Lake 17 Lorna Zaback-Selfie at Luxembourg Gardens 17 Mohammadali Khashei-Glass, Colour 23 Peter Koelbleitner-Desolate 17 Steve Smith-Sleeping Maiden – Beacon Hill 22 Willie M Waddell-Rice Terraces Liping China 21 TOTAL 117

Bronze Medal Winner – Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Photographers & Images Scores DarrylRobertson-Dingle 12 LaszloPodor-ForestScene 20 PierreDeBoismenu-Frozen 22 FredGreene-ArchesRainStormApproaching 21 FranceBoutilier-SunsettingAtHalongBay 18 VikiGaul-MonumentValley 23 TOTAL 116

Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded up. This competition had _88_ entrants and only _9_ Honourable Mention Ribbons are being awarded:

Honourable Mention Ribbon – CLUB

Photographers & Images Scores Camera 35 St. John’s 114 Langley Camera Club 114 London Camera Club 114

Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)

Placement & Winner Name of Image & Score #1 – Eric_Bartlett The_Dock 26 #2 – A Hafeez Mian Mosque Sheikh Zayed 25 #3 – Enrique-Waizel Fall 24 (Tie broken by judges)

OTHER CLUBS PARTICIPATING IN THIS COMPETITION

Camera 35 St. John’s

Vernon Camera Club

North Shore Photographic Society

Cowichan Valley Camera Club

Harbour City Photography Club

Images Alberta Camera Club

Kamloops Photo Arts Club

Kingston Photographic Club

London Camera Club

Langley Camera Club

Manitoba Camera Club

Pacific Digital Photography Club