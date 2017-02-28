- Hide menu
88 images entered by 15 Clubs
Hosted by: Kamloops Photo Arts Club
Judges:
Rick Jubinville – Is an avid life-long photographer who has been active with the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 10 years. He has taken a CAPA judging course in the recent past and has a keen sense of image composition
Al Fedorak – Professional Photographer since 1968. Past Member of PPOC & PPOC-BC. Member of the Kamloops Photo Arts Club for 5 Years.
Brock Nanson – Professional Civil Engineer, Long time KPAC member, 2006 Gold Medal winner NSPC. Provided instruction 2016 on Smart Phone and Snapseed.
Gold Medal Winner – Crescent Beach Photography Club
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Carol How- Tattoo Head
|20
|Derek Hayes-Bike on the Beach
|22
|Kevin Ward-Landing Strip
|22
|Pam_Avis-This Old House
|16
|Robyn Cowan-Morning Mist
|18
|A Hafeez Mian-Mosque Sheikh Zayed
|25
|TOTAL
|123
Silver Medal Winner – Victoria Camera Club
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Carrie Cole-Maligne Lake
|17
|Lorna Zaback-Selfie at Luxembourg Gardens
|17
|Mohammadali Khashei-Glass, Colour
|23
|Peter Koelbleitner-Desolate
|17
|Steve Smith-Sleeping Maiden – Beacon Hill
|22
|Willie M Waddell-Rice Terraces Liping China
|21
|TOTAL
|117
Bronze Medal Winner – Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|DarrylRobertson-Dingle
|12
|LaszloPodor-ForestScene
|20
|PierreDeBoismenu-Frozen
|22
|FredGreene-ArchesRainStormApproaching
|21
|FranceBoutilier-SunsettingAtHalongBay
|18
|VikiGaul-MonumentValley
|23
|TOTAL
|116
Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded up. This competition had _88_ entrants and only _9_ Honourable Mention Ribbons are being awarded:
Honourable Mention Ribbon – CLUB
|Photographers & Images
|Scores
|Camera 35 St. John’s
|114
|Langley Camera Club
|114
|London Camera Club
|114
Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)
|Placement & Winner
|Name of Image & Score
|#1 – Eric_Bartlett
|The_Dock 26
|#2 – A Hafeez Mian
|Mosque Sheikh Zayed 25
|#3 – Enrique-Waizel
|Fall 24 (Tie broken by judges)
OTHER CLUBS PARTICIPATING IN THIS COMPETITION
Camera 35 St. John’s
Vernon Camera Club
North Shore Photographic Society
Cowichan Valley Camera Club
Harbour City Photography Club
Images Alberta Camera Club
Kamloops Photo Arts Club
Kingston Photographic Club
London Camera Club
Langley Camera Club
Manitoba Camera Club
Pacific Digital Photography Club
