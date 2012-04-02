If you’re like me you’re excited at the thought of jumping on a plane or train, hopping in a car, or putting on your hiking boots to travel across the ocean or across the street. And I can’t imagine doing that without my camera to record all that I see and do. In fact, many people come to photography through their desire to record their travels. I know that buried in my family’s albums are my faded, fledgling attempts at photography from one of our early trips to the UK. Of course in those days, just the planning for a major trip took considerable time and effort, and you had to leave most of your booking to the travel agents. But now, the Internet has made travel increasingly accessible and affordable. Not only can you go online to book your flights, rent a car, and reserve hotel rooms, but everything has been reviewed for your convenience by other travellers, down to the cleanliness of the bathroom of the room in which you’ll be staying. According to research company Mintel, Canadians are 8th among the world’s most prolific travellers. In this issue, our own homegrown globetrotters share their experiences and knowledge to inspire and educate us. Even those who can’t manage a trip to remote locales this year can dream. As Mark Twain once said, “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines, sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” You may have noticed that my editorial style leads me to develop a theme for each issue of Canadian Camera. In the past few issues, we’ve covered conservation, winter photography and now travel photography. This is possible thanks to the unique submissions of our members. I would love to see an article on “summer in the city” for our summer issue. I know some of you shoot fashion. And what about you foodies? I’d love to do a spread on food photography. Urban landscapes anyone? Who would like to do an article on HDR? While I cannot promise we will publish every article we receive, we’re definitely interested in representing the diversity of our members’ work.