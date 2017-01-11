- Hide menu
Minimal Manipulation Fall 2016 – Landscape – Individual Competition
227 images by 57 entrants
Deadline November 30, 2016
Online judging Dec 3-10, 2016 Hosted by the Richmond Hill Camera Club CAPA competition team
Judges all confirmed that their monitors were calibrated and capable of displaying the images at their full 1400 x 1050 resolution
EntryWizard software was used for the display and scoring of images which were uploaded and displayed on the RHCC website
Judges: all 3 judges are top photographers living in the Greater Toronto area; all are accomplished photographers and highly recognized judges
Robert Zakrison; certified judge since 1988; honorary life member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club
Vin Singh; certified judge since 2009, master landscape photographer & printer; member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club and Toronto Focal Forum
Raf Ollivierre; certified judge since 1988; member of the Don Mills Camera Club
Judge certification is through either the CAPA or the GTCCC (Greater Toronto Council of Camera Clubs) accreditation programs
All images were vetted by the committee
Members submitting out of category images were given the opportunity to replace them prior to the judging and many were replaced by the entrants
No images were disqualified but images that were weak in category were scored accordingly by the judges
|Yun Wang
|94.0
|1
|GOLD MEDAL
|Mississauga ON
|Lance Gitter
|93.0
|2
|SILVER MEDAL
|Thornhill ON
|Michael Winsor
|91.5
|3
|BRONZE MEDAL
|won tie break
|St. John’s NL
|Ying Shi
|91.5
|3
|HM-4th
|lost tie break
|Etobicoke ON
|Mark Girard
|90.5
|5
|HM-5th
|Maple ON
|Bert Sharp
|89.5
|6
|HM-6th (tie)
|Abbotsford BC
|Geoffrey Shuen
|89.0
|7
|HM-6th (tie)
|West Vancouver BC
Certificates of Merit:
|26.0
|1st COM
|Palouse
|Bert Sharp
|Abbotsford BC
|25.5
|2nd COM
|Sunrise in Great Sand Dunes NP
|Lance Gitter
|Thornhill ON
|25.0
|3rd COM
|Dune Trekkers
|Nigel Fletcher
|Nanaimo BC
