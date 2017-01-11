Fall 2016 Minimal Manipulation (Landscape) Individual Competition

227 images by 57 entrants

Deadline November 30, 2016

Online judging Dec 3-10, 2016 Hosted by the Richmond Hill Camera Club CAPA competition team

Judges all confirmed that their monitors were calibrated and capable of displaying the images at their full 1400 x 1050 resolution

EntryWizard software was used for the display and scoring of images which were uploaded and displayed on the RHCC website

Judges: all 3 judges are top photographers living in the Greater Toronto area; all are accomplished photographers and highly recognized judges

Robert Zakrison; certified judge since 1988; honorary life member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club

Vin Singh; certified judge since 2009, master landscape photographer & printer; member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club and Toronto Focal Forum

Raf Ollivierre; certified judge since 1988; member of the Don Mills Camera Club

Judge certification is through either the CAPA or the GTCCC (Greater Toronto Council of Camera Clubs) accreditation programs

All images were vetted by the committee

Members submitting out of category images were given the opportunity to replace them prior to the judging and many were replaced by the entrants

No images were disqualified but images that were weak in category were scored accordingly by the judges

Yun Wang 94.0 1 GOLD MEDAL Mississauga ON Lance Gitter 93.0 2 SILVER MEDAL Thornhill ON Michael Winsor 91.5 3 BRONZE MEDAL won tie break St. John’s NL Ying Shi 91.5 3 HM-4th lost tie break Etobicoke ON Mark Girard 90.5 5 HM-5th Maple ON Bert Sharp 89.5 6 HM-6th (tie) Abbotsford BC Geoffrey Shuen 89.0 7 HM-6th (tie) West Vancouver BC

Certificates of Merit:

26.0 1st COM Palouse Bert Sharp Abbotsford BC 25.5 2nd COM Sunrise in Great Sand Dunes NP Lance Gitter Thornhill ON 25.0 3rd COM Dune Trekkers Nigel Fletcher Nanaimo BC