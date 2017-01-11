Fall 2016 Minimal Manipulation (Landscape) Club Competition

120 images from 20 clubs

Deadline November 30, 2016

Online judging Dec 3-10, 2016

Hosted by the Richmond Hill Camera Club CAPA competition team

Judges all confirmed that their monitors were calibrated and capable of displaying the images at their full 1400 x 1050 resolution

EntryWizard software was used for the display and scoring of images which were uploaded and displayed on the RHCC website

Judges: all 3 judges are top photographers living in the Greater Toronto area; all are accomplished photographers and highly recognized judges

Robert Zakrison; certified judge since 1988; honorary life member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club

Vin Singh; certified judge since 2009, master landscape photographer & printer; member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club and Toronto Focal Forum

Raf Ollivierre; certified judge since 1988; member of the Don Mills Camera Club

Judge certification is through either the CAPA or the GTCCC (Greater Toronto Council of Camera Clubs) accreditation programs

All images were vetted by the committee and clubs submitting out of category images were given the opportunity to replace them prior to the judging and many were replaced by the club reps

No images were disqualified but images that were weak in category were scored accordingly by the judges

Placement Club Award Aggregate Score 1st Richmond Hill Camera Club GOLD MEDAL 145.0 2nd – won tie-break Trillium Photographic Club SILVER MEDAL 135.5 3rd – lost tie break Toronto Camera Club BRONZE MEDAL 135.5 4th – HM Cowichan Valley Camera Club HM 133.0 5th – HM Delta Photo Club HM 131.0

Certificates of Merit

1st – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill CC) Mesa Arch at Sunrise – 25.5

2nd – Paul Yi (Richmond Hill CC) Mt. Assiniboine – 25.0

3rd – Tony Paine (Cowichan Valley CC) Squall Over Pyramid Lake – 24.5

Other clubs participating:

Victoria Camera Club

Pacific Digital Photography Club

Langley Camera Club

Kamloops Photo Arts Club

Kingston Photographic Club

Foothills Camera Club

Crescent Beach Photography Club

Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Camera 35 St. John’s

Manitoba Camera Club

Chilliwack Camera Club

Harbour City Photography Club

Focus Camera Club

Atlantic Lighthouse Photo Group

Regina Photo Club