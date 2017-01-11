- Hide menu
Minimal Manipulation Fall 2016 – Landscape – Club Competition
120 images from 20 clubs
Deadline November 30, 2016
Online judging Dec 3-10, 2016
Hosted by the Richmond Hill Camera Club CAPA competition team
Judges all confirmed that their monitors were calibrated and capable of displaying the images at their full 1400 x 1050 resolution
EntryWizard software was used for the display and scoring of images which were uploaded and displayed on the RHCC website
Judges: all 3 judges are top photographers living in the Greater Toronto area; all are accomplished photographers and highly recognized judges
Robert Zakrison; certified judge since 1988; honorary life member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club
Vin Singh; certified judge since 2009, master landscape photographer & printer; member of the Toronto Digital Photo Club and Toronto Focal Forum
Raf Ollivierre; certified judge since 1988; member of the Don Mills Camera Club
Judge certification is through either the CAPA or the GTCCC (Greater Toronto Council of Camera Clubs) accreditation programs
All images were vetted by the committee and clubs submitting out of category images were given the opportunity to replace them prior to the judging and many were replaced by the club reps
No images were disqualified but images that were weak in category were scored accordingly by the judges
|Placement
|Club
|Award
|Aggregate Score
|1st
|Richmond Hill Camera Club
|GOLD MEDAL
|145.0
|2nd – won tie-break
|Trillium Photographic Club
|SILVER MEDAL
|135.5
|3rd – lost tie break
|Toronto Camera Club
|BRONZE MEDAL
|135.5
|4th – HM
|Cowichan Valley Camera Club
|HM
|133.0
|5th – HM
|Delta Photo Club
|HM
|131.0
Certificates of Merit
1st – Yung Niem (Richmond Hill CC) Mesa Arch at Sunrise – 25.5
2nd – Paul Yi (Richmond Hill CC) Mt. Assiniboine – 25.0
3rd – Tony Paine (Cowichan Valley CC) Squall Over Pyramid Lake – 24.5
Other clubs participating:
Victoria Camera Club
Pacific Digital Photography Club
Langley Camera Club
Kamloops Photo Arts Club
Kingston Photographic Club
Foothills Camera Club
Crescent Beach Photography Club
Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
Camera 35 St. John’s
Manitoba Camera Club
Chilliwack Camera Club
Harbour City Photography Club
Focus Camera Club
Atlantic Lighthouse Photo Group
Regina Photo Club
|I want to join a competition online [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]
|Show me all the online competitions [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]