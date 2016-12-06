Fall 2016 Fine Art – Individual Competition Results

Hosted by Crescent Beach Photography Club, Surrey BC

Judging: Nov 30, 2016 – Camp Alexandra Crescent Beach Surrey, BC

290 Images from 77 Entrants

Judges: Daryl Mytron, Judy Higham (Certified CAPA Judge), Frank Pali (Certified CAPA Judge)

Gold Medal Winner – Jim Hatch –

Images Scores Rainy Alley 22 Heading Home 24 Moon Crow 23.5 Yellowstone Falls 22 TOTAL 91.5

NOTE: TIED – Awarded 1st Place by Judges

Silver Medal Winner – Ellie Schartner –

Images Scores Awakening A Memory 23.5 Dancing Alone 23.5 Looking Back 23.5 The Rain Sweeper 21 TOTAL 91.5

NOTE: TIED – Awarded 2nd Place by Judges

Bronze Medal Winner – Robert Parker –

Images Scores Alpomodo Falcon 23 Amongst The Dried Ferns 21 Arctic Wolfe 24 Eastern Bluebirds 23.5 TOTAL 91.5

NOTE: TIED – Awarded 3rd Place by Judges

Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded to the nearest whole number. This competition had 77 entrants and this total was rounded up to 80. Therefore, 8 Honourable Mention Ribbons were awarded for this competition:

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 4th Place: Judy Griffin

Images Scores Light On The Hedges 24.5 Architectural Chaos 23.5 Remnants Of Yester Year 21.5 Roof Line 21.5 TOTAL 91

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 5th Place: David Laronde

Images Scores Edges And Curves 5 22 Edges And Curves 6 24 Sakrisoya, Norway 21 Reine In Monochrome 23.5 TOTAL 90.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Julie Brocca

Images Scores On The Move 21 Final Moment 24 The Journey Ahead 22.5 Working Through The Storm 22 TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Norman Dougan

Images Scores Eggplosion 24 Contemplation 22 Rainforest Jewel 21.5 Toroweap Sunrise 22 TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Francis King

Images Scores Embrace 21 On The Way To Market 24.5 Prairie Smoke 22 Sheltered 22 TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Lynda McKay

Images Scores Dry Spring 20 Old Mill House 23 Prairie Winter 23 Winter Cattails 23.5 TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 7th Place: He (Henry) Zhao

Images Scores Sunset Bathing 21 Sunset Giraffe 22.5 Snuggling 23 The Great Migration 22.5 TOTAL 89

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 8th Place: Derek Hayes

Images Scores Amer Fort, Jaipur, India 23 Buddist Devotions 22 Taj Mahal Reflections 21.5 The Forest For The Trees 22 TOTAL 88.5

Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)

Placement & Winner Name of Image & Score #1 – Mike Hirak Pears – 25 #2 – Judy Griffin Light On The Hedges – 24.5 #3 – Francis King On the Way To Market – 24.5

Note: Elizabeth Hak’s image “Marita” tied with Francis King’s “On The Way To Market” image.

To break the tie, the judges selected Francis King’s image to receive the 3rd Merit Award Ribbon.