- Hide menu

Fall 2016 Fine Art – Individual Competition Results

Hosted by Crescent Beach Photography Club, Surrey BC
Judging: Nov 30, 2016 – Camp Alexandra Crescent Beach Surrey, BC
290 Images from 77 Entrants
Judges: Daryl Mytron, Judy Higham (Certified CAPA Judge), Frank Pali (Certified CAPA Judge)

Gold Medal Winner – Jim Hatch –

Images Scores
Rainy Alley 22
Heading Home 24
Moon Crow 23.5
Yellowstone Falls 22
TOTAL 91.5

NOTE: TIED – Awarded 1st Place by Judges

 Silver Medal Winner – Ellie Schartner –

Images Scores
Awakening A Memory 23.5
Dancing Alone 23.5
Looking Back 23.5
The Rain Sweeper 21
TOTAL 91.5

NOTE: TIED – Awarded 2nd Place by Judges

Bronze Medal Winner – Robert Parker –

Images Scores
Alpomodo Falcon 23
Amongst The Dried Ferns 21
Arctic Wolfe 24
Eastern Bluebirds 23.5
TOTAL 91.5

NOTE: TIED – Awarded 3rd Place by Judges

Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded to the nearest whole number.  This competition had 77 entrants and this total was rounded up to 80. Therefore, 8 Honourable Mention Ribbons were awarded for this competition:

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 4th Place: Judy Griffin

Images Scores
Light On The Hedges 24.5
Architectural Chaos 23.5
Remnants Of Yester Year 21.5
Roof Line 21.5
TOTAL 91

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 5th Place: David Laronde

Images Scores
Edges And Curves 5 22
Edges And Curves 6 24
Sakrisoya, Norway 21
Reine In Monochrome 23.5
TOTAL 90.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Julie Brocca

Images Scores
On The Move 21
Final Moment 24
The Journey Ahead 22.5
Working Through The Storm 22
TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Norman Dougan

Images Scores
Eggplosion 24
Contemplation 22
Rainforest Jewel 21.5
Toroweap Sunrise 22
TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Francis King

Images Scores
Embrace 21
On The Way To Market 24.5
Prairie Smoke 22
Sheltered 22
TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Lynda McKay

Images Scores
Dry Spring 20
Old Mill House 23
Prairie Winter 23
Winter Cattails 23.5
TOTAL 89.5

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 7th Place: He (Henry) Zhao

Images Scores
Sunset Bathing 21
Sunset Giraffe 22.5
Snuggling 23
The Great Migration 22.5
TOTAL 89

Honourable Mention Ribbon – 8th Place: Derek Hayes

Images Scores
Amer Fort, Jaipur, India 23
Buddist Devotions 22
Taj Mahal Reflections 21.5
The Forest For The Trees 22
TOTAL 88.5

Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)

Placement & Winner Name of Image & Score
#1 – Mike Hirak Pears – 25
#2 – Judy Griffin Light On The Hedges – 24.5
#3 – Francis King On the Way To Market – 24.5

Note: Elizabeth Hak’s image “Marita” tied with Francis King’s “On The Way To Market” image.
To break the tie, the judges selected Francis King’s image to receive the 3rd Merit Award Ribbon.

 



I want to join a competition online [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]
Show me all the online competitions [You need to be logged in for this link to be active]


Posted on Monday, December 5th, 2016 at 11:30 pm. Filed under: Competitions RSS 2.0 feed.

Comments are closed.