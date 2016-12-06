- Hide menu
Hosted by Crescent Beach Photography Club, Surrey BC
Judging: Nov 30, 2016 – Camp Alexandra Crescent Beach Surrey, BC
290 Images from 77 Entrants
Judges: Daryl Mytron, Judy Higham (Certified CAPA Judge), Frank Pali (Certified CAPA Judge)
Gold Medal Winner – Jim Hatch –
|Images
|Scores
|Rainy Alley
|22
|Heading Home
|24
|Moon Crow
|23.5
|Yellowstone Falls
|22
|TOTAL
|91.5
NOTE: TIED – Awarded 1st Place by Judges
Silver Medal Winner – Ellie Schartner –
|Images
|Scores
|Awakening A Memory
|23.5
|Dancing Alone
|23.5
|Looking Back
|23.5
|The Rain Sweeper
|21
|TOTAL
|91.5
NOTE: TIED – Awarded 2nd Place by Judges
Bronze Medal Winner – Robert Parker –
|Images
|Scores
|Alpomodo Falcon
|23
|Amongst The Dried Ferns
|21
|Arctic Wolfe
|24
|Eastern Bluebirds
|23.5
|TOTAL
|91.5
NOTE: TIED – Awarded 3rd Place by Judges
Honourable Mention Ribbons are awarded to 10% of the total entrants in a competition – rounded to the nearest whole number. This competition had 77 entrants and this total was rounded up to 80. Therefore, 8 Honourable Mention Ribbons were awarded for this competition:
Honourable Mention Ribbon – 4th Place: Judy Griffin
|Images
|Scores
|Light On The Hedges
|24.5
|Architectural Chaos
|23.5
|Remnants Of Yester Year
|21.5
|Roof Line
|21.5
|TOTAL
|91
Honourable Mention Ribbon – 5th Place: David Laronde
|Images
|Scores
|Edges And Curves 5
|22
|Edges And Curves 6
|24
|Sakrisoya, Norway
|21
|Reine In Monochrome
|23.5
|TOTAL
|90.5
Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Julie Brocca
|Images
|Scores
|On The Move
|21
|Final Moment
|24
|The Journey Ahead
|22.5
|Working Through The Storm
|22
|TOTAL
|89.5
Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Norman Dougan
|Images
|Scores
|Eggplosion
|24
|Contemplation
|22
|Rainforest Jewel
|21.5
|Toroweap Sunrise
|22
|TOTAL
|89.5
Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Francis King
|Images
|Scores
|Embrace
|21
|On The Way To Market
|24.5
|Prairie Smoke
|22
|Sheltered
|22
|TOTAL
|89.5
Honourable Mention Ribbon – Tied for 6th Place: Lynda McKay
|Images
|Scores
|Dry Spring
|20
|Old Mill House
|23
|Prairie Winter
|23
|Winter Cattails
|23.5
|TOTAL
|89.5
Honourable Mention Ribbon – 7th Place: He (Henry) Zhao
|Images
|Scores
|Sunset Bathing
|21
|Sunset Giraffe
|22.5
|Snuggling
|23
|The Great Migration
|22.5
|TOTAL
|89
Honourable Mention Ribbon – 8th Place: Derek Hayes
|Images
|Scores
|Amer Fort, Jaipur, India
|23
|Buddist Devotions
|22
|Taj Mahal Reflections
|21.5
|The Forest For The Trees
|22
|TOTAL
|88.5
Merit Award Ribbons (top three scored individual images as determined by the judges)
|Placement & Winner
|Name of Image & Score
|#1 – Mike Hirak
|Pears – 25
|#2 – Judy Griffin
|Light On The Hedges – 24.5
|#3 – Francis King
|On the Way To Market – 24.5
Note: Elizabeth Hak’s image “Marita” tied with Francis King’s “On The Way To Market” image.
To break the tie, the judges selected Francis King’s image to receive the 3rd Merit Award Ribbon.
