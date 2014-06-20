Competition Winners – Wildlife – Club

Competition Winners & Awards

Gold Medal – St. Catharines Photographic Club

Silver Medal – Lions Gate Camera Club

Bronze Medal – London Camera Club

Honourable Mention

Richmond Hill Camera Club

Victoria Camera Club

Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia

Merit Awards:

Ian Neilson (Calgary Camera Club) – “Flight And Stare”

Campbell Hastings (St. Catharines Photographic Club) – “Kestrel With Mouse”

Rosemary Ratcliff (Cowichan Valley Camera Club) – “Milk Thistle”

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the hosting club Kimberley Camera Club