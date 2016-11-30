“Come for the Conference, Stay for the Celebration”

The Canadian Association of Photographic Art (CAPA) and the RA Photo Club of Ottawa are hosting the Canadian Camera Conference 2017 in Ottawa from June 28-30, 2017. This coincides with the national celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation on July 1st. It is shaping up to be a very special experience for photographers from across Canada. In addition to a stunning line-up of speakers and presentations, there will be hands-on sessions and photographic outings as well as unique opportunities to visit special collections including, through a joint venture with Archives Canada, the works of Yousuf Karsh.

Early Bird Pricing Available Until January 31st 2017

$320 CAPA Members – $345 Non CAPA Members

Full Conference Pricing

$360 CAPA Members – $395 Non CAPA Members