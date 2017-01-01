Fall Issue 2015 Canadian Camera East Coast Aura by Dave Brosha

Spring Issue 2015 Canadian Camera The spring issue should be in our member’s hands by now. Canadian Camera is a publication of CAPA. Please read Dave Brosha’s article A Walk in the Woods. This awesome cover shot is by Dave Brosha.

Winter Issue 2014 Canadian Camera Cover shot – Alaska Brown Bear by Hendrik Nilsson. Read our feature article Winter Wildlife by Hendrik Nilsson.

Fall Issue 2014 Canadian Camera Please read our feature article: Getting Great Images where you Live by Rick Hulbert To view the complete fall issue of Canadian Camera you must be a CAPA member and logged into the Members Only area of the website Complete Online Fall Issue Canadian Camera

Summer Issue 2014 Canadian Camera Editorial by Sheena Macintyre Wilkie www.phototalk.ca Last summer, on a road trip with four CAPA photographers, sitting at a picnic table overlooking the Atlantic, a lively discussion on photography and road trips took place. […]

Spring 2014 Canadian Camera Feature article – Inspiration by André Gallant

Winter 2013 Canadian Camera Check the cover page and the table of contents of our latest issue of Canadian Camera Magazine. […]

Spring Editorial 2009 Explore. Dream. Discover. By Sheena Wilkie www.phototalk.ca Like Jacques in Ontario, we on the west coast are anxious for the arrival of the warm days of spring. It’s been a long, cold winter here as well. It’s that time of year when we dust off the atlas—err, make that Expedia, and make plans for our […]

Winter Editorial 2008 Kick it up a Notch By Sheena Wilkie www.phototalk.ca By the time this magazine is in your hands you may well be wearing mittens. Winter in many parts of Canada is a challenge for photographers. Cold or wet weather can put a damper on the most enthusiastic among us. I hope this issue will show […]

Fall Editorial 2008 Making it Real by Sheena Wilkie www.phototalk.ca Each month when I was a little girl, we received the National Geographic magazine. And each month, I acquired another animal to be concerned about or another person’s plight to care about. I had never seen a sea turtle, but I cried when I saw a photograph of […]

Summer Editorial 2008 Share your work, share your beauty By Sheena Wilkie www.phototalk.ca In this issue, you will read Helene Anne’s article “Beauty: The Essence of Life “, in which she speaks about the beauty to be found within and around each of us. We find beauty in different places and in unique ways. In my case, I’ve […]

About Canadian Camera Magazine CAPA’s quarterly magazine, Canadian Camera, is one of the most important vehicles for keeping members informed and connected. Our […]