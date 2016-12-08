- Hide menu

CAPA Judging Course CJC121 – Welland Ontario

CAPA is bringing it’s renowned Judging Course to Thorold Ontario on January 21st, 2017. This course is generously sponsored by The Welland Camera Club with our thanks.

Course Location:

Four Points by Sheraton
St. Catharines Niagara Suites
3530 Schmon Parkway,
Thorold, Ontario
L2V 4Y6

 

The event will start at 8:30 am, and run until 5:00 pm, with a 1 hour break for Lunch.

Please note this event is limited to a maximum of 40 people.

Click here to register on line:    http://www.karelo.com/register.php?BID=292&BT=10&Ev=16803

