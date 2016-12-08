CAPA Judging Course CJC121 – Welland Ontario
CAPA is bringing it’s renowned Judging Course to Thorold Ontario on January 21st, 2017. This course is generously sponsored by The Welland Camera Club with our thanks.
Course Location:
Four Points by Sheraton
St. Catharines Niagara Suites
3530 Schmon Parkway,
Thorold, Ontario
L2V 4Y6
The event will start at 8:30 am, and run until 5:00 pm, with a 1 hour break for Lunch.
-
Course Fee for all Individual CAPA Members and all Members of the Welland Camera club is $ 135.00 plus tax.
-
Course fee for members of CAPA Clubs is $150.00 plus tax
-
Course fee for all others is $175.00 plus Tax
Please note this event is limited to a maximum of 40 people.
Click here to register on line: http://www.karelo.com/register.php?BID=292&BT=10&Ev=16803
Posted on Thursday, December 8th, 2016 at 12:20 pm. Filed under: Blog RSS 2.0 feed.