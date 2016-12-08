CAPA Judging Course CJC121 – Welland Ontario

CAPA is bringing it’s renowned Judging Course to Thorold Ontario on January 21st, 2017. This course is generously sponsored by The Welland Camera Club with our thanks.

Course Location:

Four Points by Sheraton

St. Catharines Niagara Suites

3530 Schmon Parkway,

Thorold, Ontario

L2V 4Y6

The event will start at 8:30 am, and run until 5:00 pm, with a 1 hour break for Lunch.

Course Fee for all Individual CAPA Members and all Members of the Welland Camera club is $ 135.00 plus tax.

Course fee for members of CAPA Clubs is $150.00 plus tax

Course fee for all others is $175.00 plus Tax

Please note this event is limited to a maximum of 40 people.

Click here to register on line: http://www.karelo.com/register.php?BID=292&BT=10&Ev=16803